By Sui-Lee Wee and Benjamin Kang Lim
| BEIJING, March 31
BEIJING, March 31 A former Chinese mining
magnate with links to the eldest son of retired security tsar
Zhou Yongkang went on trial on Monday over charges including
murder after being accused of leading a 36-member gang on a
crime spree spanning two decades.
Liu Han, the former chairman of unlisted Hanlong Group and
once ranked the 230th richest person in China, faced trial in
central Hubei province along with the other members of his
"mafia-style" gang, state news agency Xinhua said.
Xinhua said Liu, who was arrested last year, was facing
charges ranging from murder to gun-running and extortion for
crimes carried out in southwestern Sichuan province. His gang
was responsible for nine murders, Xinhua said, without giving
details.
Two sources said Liu was also a business partner of Zhou
Bin, the eldest son of Zhou Yongkang, who is at the centre of
China's biggest corruption scandal in more than six decades.
Those sources, who have been briefed on Zhou's
investigation, told Reuters over the weekend that authorities
had seized assets worth at least 90 billion yuan ($14.5 billion)
from family members and associates of the elder Zhou.
They said Liu was among those whose assets had been seized,
adding he was also among more than 300 associates and family
members of Zhou who had been arrested, detained or questioned in
recent months as part of the investigation.
"Liu Han was very close to Zhou Bin. They were business
partners," said one of the sources, who has ties to the Chinese
leadership.
The sources, who requested anonymity to avoid repercussions
for speaking to the foreign media about elite politics, gave no
further details. But the respected Chinese magazine Caixin in
February said Liu and Zhou Bin collaborated in power generation
and tourism in Sichuan.
Official media have not directly linked Liu's case to Zhou
Yongkang, but have alluded to possible ties since the mining
baron's rise coincided with Zhou's time as Sichuan's Communist
Party boss.
Liu's lawyer, Zhang Qingsong, could not be reached for
comment. Zhang's secretary, Liu Jiemin, told Reuters by
telephone that he would not accept interviews before the trial
ended, adding the hearing could last for two weeks.
A court official in the province of Hubei said updates on
the trial in the city of Xianning would be published on the
court's microblog account. It was not clear why the charges were
laid in Hubei, although some of the crimes were suspected of
having been committed there, Xinhua said.
The elder Zhou has been under virtual house arrest since
authorities began formally investigating him late last year
while his son has been arrested, sources have previously told
Reuters.
The government has yet to make any official statement about
Zhou Yongkang or the case against him and it has not been
possible to contact Zhou, his family, associates or staff for
comment. It is not clear if any of them have lawyers.
Zhou rose through the ranks of China's oil and gas sector
before joining the elite Politburo Standing Committee in 2007,
where as domestic security chief his budget exceeded defence
spending. He retired in 2012.
APPARENT DOUBLE LIFE
Reuters also was unable to reach Hanlong Group for comment
on Liu, who headed a company that had global ambitions in the
mining sector.
The company, which is based in Sichuan, made headlines when
it tried to take over Australia's Sundance Resources Ltd
. Its proposed A$1.4-billion ($1.29 billion) deal for
Sundance, a West Africa-focused iron ore explorer, was called
off a year ago after Hanlong missed funding deadlines.
Hanlong still has a majority stake in Australian-listed iron
ore miner Moly Mines and remains the biggest
shareholder of Sundance Resources. Hanlong has never commented
on Liu's arrest.
Police last year launched an investigation into Liu and his
younger brother Liu Yong - also known as Liu Wei - on suspicion
of criminal activities, official media has said.
Prosecutors in Hubei said the two set up the gang in 1993,
along with 34 others, and it "carried out a vast number of
criminal activities".
"The ring, allegedly led by former mining tycoon Liu Han and
his brother Liu Wei in southwest China's Sichuan province, is
the largest mafia-style criminal group under trial in recent
years in the country," Xinhua said.
The probe into Liu marks one of the highest-profile cases
against a private businessman since President Xi Jinping took
power last year, vowing to crack down on corruption.
The police investigation into the activities of Liu and his
associates eventually covered more than 10 provinces and cities,
including Beijing, Xinhua has previously said.
Liu founded Hanlong Group, a conglomerate spanning solar
energy to real estate and infrastructure, in 1997.
($1=6.21 yuan, 1.08 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Dean Yates)