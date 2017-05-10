BEIJING May 10 Chinese farmers are expected to sow 35.84 million hectares of corn this year, down 2.5 percent from last year's 36.76 million hectares, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday in its first estimate for the 2017 area.

China's 2017/2018 corn output was seen at 213.19 million tonnes, down 2.9 percent from 219.55 million tonnes a year ago, the agriculture ministry said in its monthly report on Chinese Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates.

China's 2017/2018 soybean acreage was seen at 7.9 million tonnes, compared with 7.16 million hectares last year. Soybean output for 2017/2018 was expected to reach 14.1 million tonnes, up from 12.57 million tonnes a year ago, according to the same report. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)