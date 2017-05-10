(Adds details and table)
BEIJING, May 10 Chinese farmers are expected to
sow 35.84 million hectares of corn this year, down 2.5 percent
from last year, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday, as
Beijing looks to boost alternative crops to reduce its corn
glut.
In its first estimate for the 2017 crop, the ministry said
China is expected to produce 213.19 million tonnes of corn, down
2.9 percent from a year ago.
The planting forecast in the monthly report on Chinese
Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (CASDE) shows a smaller
percentage decline than predicted by China's National Bureau of
Statistics last month.
The bureau forecast China's planned corn acreage would fall
by 4 percent this year, based on a survey of 110,000 Chinese
farmers.
Beijing is sitting on close to 250 million tonnes of corn,
equal to more than a year of consumption, after a near
decade-long stockpiling system. The glut prompted Beijing to
include cutting corn areas and raising soybean planting in a
five-year government plan issued last year.
The CASDE report said soybean imports by China, the world's
top buyer of the oilseed, were expected to jump 4.2 percent from
last year to 93.16 million tonnes, as hog production recovers
and demand for soymeal increases.
China imported 8.02 million tonnes of soybeans in April, a
fourth consecutive month when imports set a record for that
month, data from the General Administration of Customs of China
showed on Monday.
China's 2017/2018 soybean acreage was seen at 7.9 million
hectares, up 10 percent, while soybean output was expected to
rise 12 percent to 14.1 million tonnes, the CASDE report said.
2015/2016 2016/2017 2017/2018 Percentage
(estimate) (forecast change
in May)
Corn
Acreage (mln 38.12 36.76 35.84 -2.50%
hectares)
Output (mln 224.63 219.55 213.19 -2.90%
tonnes)
Imports (mln 5.52 1.00 1.00 0.00%
tonnes)
Soybean
Acreage (mln 6.59 7.16 7.90 10.34%
hectares)
Output (mln 11.61 12.57 14.10 12.17%
tonnes)
Imports (mln 83.23 89.45 93.16 4.15%
tonnes)
Cotton
Acreage (mln 3.27 3.10 3.20 3.23%
hectares)
Output (mln 4.93 4.72 4.88 3.39%
tonnes)
Imports (mln 0.96 1.00 1.10 10.00%
tonnes)
Sugar
Acreage (mln 1.42 1.35 1.47 8.89%
hectares)
Cane 1.30 1.18 1.28 8.47%
Beet 0.13 0.17 0.20 17.65%
Output (mln 8.70 9.25 10.47 13.19%
tonnes)
Cane sugar 7.85 8.20 9.23 12.56%
Beet sugar 0.85 1.05 1.24 18.10%
Imports (mln 3.73 3.50 3.50 0.00%
tonnes)
