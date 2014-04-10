* Pilot programme announced in joint statement by regulators
* Significant step towards China's capital market opening
* Investment limited to blue chips and dual-listed shares
* Programme to launch after 6-month preparation period
SHANGHAI, April 10 China's securities regulator
and its Hong Kong counterpart said on Thursday they would allow
mainland investors to trade shares in designated companies
listed in Hong Kong, while letting Hong Kong investors buy
selected Shanghai-listed shares.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), in a
joint statement with the Hong Kong Securities and Futures
Commission, said the pilot scheme would be limited to companies
already listed in both Shanghai and Hong Kong, as well as
selected other blue-chip companies.
Trading volumes will be subject to overall and daily quotas,
the agencies said in a statement published on the CSRC website.
"Allowing mutual investment in Shanghai and Hong Kong stocks
is an important opening of China's capital markets," the
statement said.
"It will facilitate the connection of the capital markets of
the two areas, promoting the bilateral opening of the capital
markets, among other multiple positive factors."
During the trial period, Hong Kong investment in mainland
stocks will be limited to an overall quota of 300 billion yuan
($48 billion) overall and a daily quota of 13 billion yuan.
Mainland investment in Hong Kong stocks will be limited to
250 billion yuan overall quota and 10.5 billion yuan daily
quota. Hong Kong will also require mainland investors to be
institutions or individuals with 500,000 yuan in their accounts.
The pilot project will launch after a preparation period of
about six months.
The regulators said the move would help China's efforts to
internationalise its currency, the yuan, and create
new investment channels for yuan held outside China. But the
statement did not specify whether participants in the pilot
would be allowed to convert yuan to Hong Kong dollars and vice
versa, or whether only yuan funding could be used for the pilot.
The announcement follows a statement on Thursday by Chinese
Premier Li Keqiang previewing the announcement.
"We will actively create conditions to establish a
transaction interconnection mechanism for the Shanghai and Hong
Kong stock exchanges, to push forward the two-way opening of
capital markets in mainland China and Hong Kong," Li said at the
Boao Forum for Asia in China's southern island province of
Hainan.
Hong Kong Finance Minister John Tsang also said on Thursday
that Beijing was preparing a new round of opening up to overseas
investors including a Hong Kong-Shanghai mutual investment
scheme.
Trading in shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
was halted on Thursday morning.
($1 = 6.2005 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Gabriel Wildau, Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney;
Editing by Chris Gallagher)