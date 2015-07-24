BRIEF-Jordan's Alentkaeya for Investment appoints Khalid Moh'd Magableh as chairman
May 7 Alentkaeya for Investment and Real Estate Development:
BEIJING, July 24 Crude oil futures transactions in China will be settled in the local renminbi currency, also known as the yuan, the country's central bank said in a statement on its website on Friday.
The Shanghai Futures Exchange won approval from regulators last December to launch the country's first crude oil futures contract, although the timing of the launch has not yet been decided. (Reporting By Adam Rose; Editing by Tom Hogue)
May 7 Alentkaeya for Investment and Real Estate Development:
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai to attract Chinese investment in a U.S. real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law in exchange for immigrant visas.