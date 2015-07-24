* International investors to trade crude contract directly
* Will need to set up dedicated accounts to trade crude
futures
BEIJING, July 24 China laid out on Friday how
its first crude oil futures will be settled, as the long-awaited
contract edges closer to a launch.
China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, wants to
have greater influence over global crude markets and to boost
use of the yuan in commodities trading.
The crude futures contract, to be traded in the Shanghai
Futures Exchange (SHFE), will be priced and settled in the local
renminbi currency, also known as the yuan, the country's central
bank said in a statement posted on its website.
Launch of the Shanghai crude futures won state approval late
last year, and it would be the first Chinese contract that
allows direct participation by international investors, a
practice the government wants to expand to existing futures such
as copper.
International participants will need to set up accounts with
custodian banks to trade the contract, and funds in those
accounts will not be available for any other purposes besides
the crude futures trade, the People's Bank of China said.
The new rules will come into effect at the beginning of next
month, the statement said, although no date has been set for the
start of trade on the Shanghai exchange.
China has begun to loosen its grip on the state-dominated
oil sector, by allowing more players to apply for crude oil
import licences and quotas.
The deregulation moves are expected to help boost liquidity
in futures trading, viewed as a key for success of the contract.
(Reporting by Adam Rose and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Tom Hogue)