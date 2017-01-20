* Shanghai crude futures were to give China global pricing
power
* Traders were concerned about trading in yuan
* Extreme swings in other Chinese futures also scared market
* Traders say S&P Global Platts likely main winner
By Henning Gloystein and Chen Aizhu
SINGAPORE/BEIJING, Jan 20 China's plans to
create a new crude futures contract to compete with global
pricing benchmarks have been shelved due to market resistance,
five sources with knowledge of the matter said, dealing a blow
to Shanghai's ambitions to be a leading energy trading hub.
Potential international participants were worried they would
not be able to freely exchange the yuan currency given a Chinese
clampdown on capital outflows, and concerned at Beijing's heavy
handed intervention in its volatile commodity markets last year,
the sources said.
Most of the trillions of dollars of oil traded each year is
priced off two crude derivatives, U.S. West Texas Intermediate
(WTI) and London's Brent, and executed mainly on the New York
Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) owned by CME Group and
Intercontinental Exchange.
With Asia becoming the world's biggest oil consuming region,
China had hoped to establish its own derivative crude contract
on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange, known as INE,
that would better reflect market conditions in the region.
But, after struggling to address the concerns of
international players, INE has quietly dropped the plan for now,
the sources told Reuters.
"This contract as originally proposed is not moving
forward," said a trading manager with an oil trading firm which
was initially planning to take part in the launch, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
An INE spokesman declined to comment. The China Securities
Regulatory Commission, the country's market regulator, did not
respond to a request for comment.
TOO AMBITIOUS
The launch of a Chinese crude futures contract, originally
expected around five years ago, has been repeatedly delayed, the
last time to 2015/2016, as turmoil in China's stock markets and
other commodity futures raised concerns over the country's
capacity to handle financial turbulence.
"Shanghai futures were probably too ambitious," said Oystein
Berentsen, managing director for crude at oil trading firm
Strong Petroleum in Singapore, which specializes in bringing oil
into China.
INE's failure to launch the crude futures is also a setback
for China's ambitions to be a major centre for other
exchange-based commodity trading. Crude futures had been seen as
a testing ground for expanding derivatives contracts, including
copper, rubber, steel and eggs, that would eventually be open to
foreign investors.
Traders said various concerns contributed to the crude
contract's failure.
"The questions that were largely left unanswered were over
how reliable a central government that directly or indirectly
controls everything from import and export licences to pipelines
or storage facilities would be as a price benchmark," said
industry veteran John Driscoll, director of consultancy JTD
Energy in Singapore.
Lin Boqiang, energy expert of Xiamen University, said the
main problem was that China's crude futures would lack the depth
of Western exchanges, with much of the trading conducted by
state-run Petrochina and Sinopec.
He cited a "concern over lack of liquidity as the industry
remains very much dominated by state giants".
Another problem was the physical oil underlying Shanghai's
crude futures.
Unlike WTI or Brent, which are priced off a small amount of
similar crude grades from the same area, Shanghai's futures were
to be priced from a cocktail of crudes from the Middle East and
China.
Since these crudes vary in quality and price, there was
disagreement over how to weight the different grades within
Shanghai crude futures benchmark, traders said.
In addition, the manager with an oil trading company said
that "every international entity involved from day one voiced
its concern over the enormous risk of dealing crude in the yuan,
a currency whose exchange rate is controlled by the government".
Finally, some traders said the extreme price swings in other
Chinese commodity futures, including steel rebar and iron ore,
and regulatory interventions including restrictions on buying
and selling, also scared off foreign players.
RADIO SILENCE
It is not clear exactly when the Shanghai crude futures plan
was shelved.
Traders said they were still in contact with INE for most of
2016 about a potential launch, but that INE had gone silent
towards the end of last year.
A manager with an international bank that initially
considered registering said he had not heard anything from INE
in months, adding that the matter was now considered "off the
table" for several years.
Chu Juehai, INE's former chief and the architect of the
contract, quit in 2016, according to sources close to Chu.
Reuters could not independently confirm his departure and INE
did not comment.
In the absence of a dominant exchange, the current crude
benchmark in Asia is price assessment run by S&P Global Platts
, where trading in a specified time-frame is used to
assess a daily price, off which dozens of refined oil products
are priced.
"Platts is likely to dominate pricing in the short to medium
term," said Strong Petroleum's Berentsen.
