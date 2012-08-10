(Adds milestone, details)
BEIJING, Aug 10 China's crude oil imports in
July rose 12 percent from a year earlier but were the lowest
since last November, as the country capped refinery production
at the second-lowest level this year amid weak demand for fuel.
China, the world's second-largest user of oil, imported
21.83 million tonnes of crude oil last month, or about 5.14
million barrels per day (bpd), data from the General
Administration of Customs showed on Friday.
That compared with 4.58 mln bpd in July 2011, which was a
low base at the time, and 5.29 million bpd in June. Imports hit
an all-time high at 6 million bpd in May.
For the first seven months, the world's second-largest crude
buyer imported 10.2 percent more than a year ago, at 161.9
million tonnes, or about 5.55 million bpd, the data showed.
The growth in crude imports outpaced growth in China's
refinery crude throughput, indicating some of the imported
barrels have ended up in storage.
Imports have been curbed in the last couple of months as
refineries sank deeper into the red, processing pricey crude oil
bought earlier at a higher cost and forced to sell at state-set
pump rates that were cut three times between May and July.
China raised retail prices on Friday by 4-5 percent to track
the climbing cost of crude.
"We were tempted to buy a bit more when global prices fell
in May and June, but were told to hold off or even resell
cargoes already bought as refineries were cutting runs," said a
crude trader with a state refiner.
"Now prices are heading up and refineries may turn to raise
production. There was for sure some disconnect between domestic
refinery operations and China's crude purchasing," the trader
said.
