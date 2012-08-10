* July oil demand at 9.15 mln bpd, +0.9 pct on yr
* July demand at second-lowest level this year
* July crude imports 5.14 mln bpd; +12 pct on yr, -3 pct on
mth
By Chen Aizhu and Judy Hua
BEIJING, Aug 10 China's implied oil demand rose
0.9 percent in July from a year earlier, Reuters calculations
showed, although was at the second-lowest level this year as
refiners capped production.
Demand in the world's second-largest oil consumer was weak
in the second quarter, falling in April for the first time in at
least three years, then inching up 0.8 percent in May and 0.5
percent in June.
China used 9.15 million bpd of oil last month, the
second-lowest level this year after consuming 9.04 million bpd
in June, according to Reuters calculations based on preliminary
government data.
"Oil product sales were recovering slightly in the second
half of July in anticipation of a fuel price hike. End-user
demand, although not strong, is not worsening further," said a
Beijing-based oil analyst. "Oil demand could pick up further if
economic growth accelerates in the fourth quarter of this year."
Implied demand is calculated by adding crude oil throughput
and net imports of refined oil products, but leaves out stock
changes, which are rarely disclosed in China.
Refined fuel stocks in China eased by 7.56 percent in June
from May, the official Xinhua News Agency reported last month.
China's refinery throughput inched up 1.1 percent to 8.85
million bpd in July, reversing three straight months of
declines, but still at the second-lowest level this year.
China raised pump prices for diesel and gasoline by 4-5
percent from Friday, the first increase after three previous
price cuts this year saw prices fall by nearly 14 percent.
The increase could help pare some of the deep losses
refiners incurred over the past several months and will likely
prompt them to raise production after months of curbs.
A Reuters poll earlier this week showed the country's top 12
oil plants, which make up about a third of its total refining
capacity, were staying put in August by capping throughput at
reduced rates set the previous month.
CRUDE IMPORTS AT NINE-MONTH LOW
China's crude oil imports in July rose 12 percent from a
year earlier, but were the lowest since November.
China imported 21.83 million tonnes of crude oil last month,
or about 5.14 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the
General Administration of Customs showed on Friday.
That compared with 4.58 mln bpd in July 2011, which was a
low base at the time, and 5.29 million bpd in June. Imports hit
an all-time high of 6 million bpd in May.
For the first seven months, the world's second-largest crude
buyer imported 10.2 percent more than a year earlier, at 161.9
million tonnes, or about 5.55 million bpd, the data showed.
The growth in crude imports outpaced growth in China's
refinery crude throughput, indicating some of the imported
barrels ended up in storage.
Imports have been curbed in the last couple of months as
refineries sank deeper into the red, processing pricey crude oil
bought earlier at a higher cost and forced to sell at state-set
pump rates.
"We were tempted to buy a bit more when global prices fell
in May and June, but were told to hold off or even resell
cargoes already bought as refineries were cutting runs," said a
crude trader with a state refiner.
"Now prices are heading up and refineries may turn to raise
production. There was for sure some disconnect between domestic
refinery operations and China's crude purchasing."
