BEIJING Nov 8 China's crude oil imports in October dropped to a 13-month low, coming off record high purchases in September as two major refineries went into overhaul, while a week-long national holiday also curbed arrivals.

The world's top energy consumer brought in 20.41 million tonnes or 4.81 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in October, down 13.8 percent on a daily basis from a year ago, according to the General Administration of Customs.

The October imports were down 144,000 bpd from a record 6.25 million bpd in September, possibly because oil firms cleared some incoming cargoes through customs in advance ahead of the national holiday in the first week of October, traders said.

"If you take an average of the figures over these two months, then the numbers wouldn't look so abrupt," said a Beijing-based crude oil trader. Imports would average 5.53 million bpd over the two months.

The slower purchases followed a build in China's commercial crude oil inventories that gained more than 10 percent over end-July through end-September.

China is due to release its refinery throughput data on Saturday, but two major Sinopec Corp refineries that went under major overhauls last month may have also contributed to the lower October imports, traders said.

Sinopec's 400,000-bpd Maoming refinery in the southern province of Guangdong and 240,000-bpd Fujian refinery in southeastern Fujian shut down from mid-October for 50-55 days maintenance.

China overtook the United States in September as the world's biggest net oil importer, a trend the U.S Energy Information Administration said would continue through 2014.

China's export growth rebounded by more than expected in October, customs data showed, adding to a run of indicators suggesting that the economy has found its footing as Beijing prepares to lay out its reform agenda for the next decade. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Judy Hua; Editing by Himani Sarkar)