By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE May 11 China's appetite for crude oil
is expected to pick up later this year as storage comes online
and new buyers emerge, even after its inbound shipments
surpassed United States imports last month for the first time,
analysts and traders say.
China's crude oil imports hit a record 7.37 million barrels
per day (bpd) in April, making it the world's biggest importer
for the commodity last month.
And despite slowing economic growth, China's crude purchases
are expected to keep climbing in second-half 2015, supporting
oil prices that have rebounded about 40 percent since
touching six-year lows earlier this year due to a supply glut.
China is building vast new oil storage caverns to house an
expanded strategic petroleum reserve (SPR), keeping imports high
despite slower domestic demand.
Consultancy Energy Aspects says Chinese SPR caverns with a
capacity of 132 million barrels could contain up to 100 million
barrels in the second half of this year.
SIA Energy expects two new strategic storage facilities - in
Jinzhou and Tianjin - with total capacity of about 50 million
barrels to be completed in the fourth quarter.
Chinese refiners are expected to rebuild crude stocks pulled
down by months of high refining rates, and will begin to fill
new commercial storage tanks with a total capacity of nearly 40
million barrels that will come online this year.
"Even though China's GDP growth is stalling, its crude
appetite may swing upwards in H2 15," said Amrita Sen, Chief Oil
Analyst at Energy Aspects.
An oil trader with a Chinese state company agreed:
"I expect to see higher commercial inventory levels," the
trader said on condition of anonymity.
"Everybody is expecting higher oil prices towards the end of
the year, so naturally there will be inventory (build)," he
said, as refiners buy crude before it gets more expensive.
Fresh demand from independent "teapot" refiners, which
account for a fifth of China's refining capacity, could also add
to imports.
The country's biggest private refiner, Shandong Dongming
Petrochemical Group, expects to get approval in the third
quarter to start importing about 100,000 barrels per day.
Adding to China's import needs is a potential dip in
domestic output this year of about 120,000 bpd, forecast by
researchers at Wood Mackenzie as companies cut capital spending.
The outlook for crude imports contrasts with slowing
economic growth in China, where oil demand is forecast by the
International Energy Agency to grow 2.7 percent in 2015, down
from double digit growth at the beginning of the decade.
Last year, China's crude imports grew 9.5 percent over 2013,
boosted by a late-year surge as it bought cheap oil for
strategic storage.
