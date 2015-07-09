* China may give 600,000 bpd in crude quotas to independents
* Independent refiners to push up China's crude demand
By Florence Tan and Chen Aizhu
SINGAPORE/BEIJING, July 9 China is opening its
crude oil imports to buyers outside of the state-owned sector,
and independent refiners could get approvals for up to 600,000
barrels per day (bpd) in shipments this year.
The volumes that could go to the independents are 50 percent
higher than what was expected when the policy was announced in
February as more of the private refineries qualify for quotas,
trading sources with independent and state refiners said.
This could lead to the world's second largest oil consumer
buying more crude in a market where values have been cut in half
since mid-June last year by oversupply.
"The granting of more crude import quotas to the
independents is likely to provide further support to crude
imports and exert more pressure on fuel oil imports towards
year-end, with the impact expected to be more pronounced in
2016," said Wendy Yong, an analyst with energy consultancy FGE.
FGE expects China's crude imports to rise by 10 percent in
the second half of 2015 versus the first six months, with
shipments to be up by 7 percent both this year and next.
China's crude imports hit a record 6.17 million bpd in 2014,
a gain of nearly 10 percent. In the first five months of this
year, the imports then rose more than 4 percent compared with a
year ago to reach 6.5 million bpd.
China's largest independent refiner Shandong Dongming
Petrochemical won approval this week to import 150,000 bpd of
crude, and Beijing has given an initial nod to Panjin Beifang
Asphalt Fuel Co Ltd to import 140,000 bpd.
Other applicants include Sinochem Corp-controlled Hongrun
Petrochemical Co Ltd, CNOOC-invested Haike Chemical in Shandong
province, the independent Lihuayi Group and several inland-based
private refineries, the sources said.
In 2013, in a first opening up of the crude import market,
state-run ChemChina received a quota for 200,000 bpd.
China regulates its oil imports via a quota system, with
state refiners Sinopec Corp and PetroChina
accounting for nearly 90 percent of the shipments. New quota
winners will still need licensed traders such as Unipec and
Chinaoil - trading arms of Sinopec and PetroChina - and Sinochem
Corp to act as import agents.
Sinopec and PetroChina officials were not immediately
available for comment.
Still, despite the rising number of importers, analysts said
China's economy, growing at its lowest rate in a generation,
could hold back the overall import growth.
"The major headwinds facing the teapot refining sector -
including tighter domestic credit conditions, a ban on products
exports and the continued slowdown in Chinese fuels demand
growth - will limit the upside," said Emma Richards of BMI
Research.
(Editing by Henning Gloystein and Tom Hogue)