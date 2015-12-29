(Updates with latest four 'preliminary' approvals) Dec 29 China is allowing more refiners to import crude oil, having granted more than 1.38 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude import quotas to domestic refiners, as part of efforts to reform the industry to boost competition and attract private investment. Nearly 20 refiners - 14 in the coastal province of Shandong - have received either a preliminary or final green light for the use of imported crude oil. The National Development and Reform Commission, the country's state planner, published the most recent approvals on its website on Tuesday. Separately, the commerce ministry said in July that China will allow more refiners to apply for import licences. Six of the refiners have already won the right to directly import crude oil on their own. The government has promised to open up the crude import business, which has been long dominated by state oil giants Sinopec and PetroChina . Under new rules issued in February by the commission, smaller refiners can gain permission to use imported crude oil if they meet certain environmental conditions, including the closure of old and polluting refining capacity. Below is a list of refiners that have been granted approval from the NDRC for imported crude oil quotas as well as import licences from the commerce ministry. Figures are in millions of tonnes. Company Location Annual Approval Approval Import Quota Date Status Licence Shandong Dongming Shandong 7.5 July 7 final yes Petrochemical Co. Panjin Beifang Asphalt Liaoning 7 Aug 3 final yes Fuel Co. Baota Petrochemical Group Ningxia 6.16 Sept 6 final yes Dongying Yatong Shandong 2.76 Sept 6 final yes Petrochemical Co. Shandong Kenli Shandong 2.52 Sept 6 final yes Petrochemical Group Lijin Petrochemical Plant Shandong 3.5 Sept 6 final yes Co. Sinochem Hongrun Shandong 5.3 Sept 6 final no Petrochemical Co. Dongying Qirun Chemical Shandong 2.2 Nov 17 preliminary no Co. Shandong Haiyou Shandong 3.2 Nov 25 preliminary no Petrochemical Group Co. Shandong Huifeng Shandong 4.16 Dec 7 final no Petrochemical Group Tianhong Chemical Shandong 4.40 Dec 7 final no Shandong Chambroad Shandong 3.31 Dec 7 final no Petrochemicals Co. Shandong Shouguang Luqing Shandong 2.58 Dec 7 final no Petrochemical Co. Shandong Qingyuan Group Shandong 4.62 Dec 29 preliminary no Shandong Hengyuan Shandong 3.72 Dec 29 preliminary no Petrochemical Co. Henan Fengli Petrochemical Henan 2.93 Dec 29 preliminary no Co. Wudi Xinyue Ran Hua Co. Shandong 3.20 Dec 29 preliminary no TOTAL 69.06 (1 tonne of crude oil=7.3 barrels) (Reporting By China Energy Team)