(Updates with Dongying Qirun's final quota approval)
Jan 15 China is allowing more refiners to import crude oil,
having granted more than 1.45 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude import
quotas to domestic refiners, as part of efforts to reform the industry, boost
competition and attract private investment.
Nearly 20 refiners - 14 in the coastal province of Shandong - have received
either a preliminary or final green light for the use of imported crude oil.
The China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation (CPCIF), the country's
oil industry association, published the most recent approval on its website on
Wednesday.
Separately, the commerce ministry said in July that China will allow more
refiners to apply for import licences. Six of the refiners have already won the
right to directly import crude oil on their own.
The government has promised to open up the crude import business, which has
been long dominated by state oil giants Sinopec and PetroChina
.
Under new rules issued in February by the National Development and Reform
Commission, the country's state planner, smaller refiners can gain permission to
use imported crude oil if they meet certain environmental conditions, including
the closure of old and polluting refining capacity.
Following is a list of refiners that have been granted approval from the
NDRC for imported crude oil quotas as well as import licences from the commerce
ministry. Figures are in millions of tonnes.
Company Location Annual Approval Approval Import
Quota Date Status Licence
Shandong Dongming Shandong 7.5 July 7 final yes
Petrochemical Co.
Panjin Beifang Asphalt Liaoning 7 Aug 3 final yes
Fuel Co.
Baota Petrochemical Group Ningxia 6.16 Sept 6 final yes
Dongying Yatong Shandong 2.76 Sept 6 final yes
Petrochemical Co.
Shandong Kenli Shandong 2.52 Sept 6 final yes
Petrochemical Group
Lijin Petrochemical Plant Shandong 3.5 Sept 6 final yes
Co.
Sinochem Hongrun Shandong 5.3 Sept 6 final no
Petrochemical Co.
Dongying Qirun Chemical Shandong 2.2 Jan 15 final no
Co.
Shandong Haiyou Shandong 3.2 Nov 25 preliminary no
Petrochemical Group Co.
Shandong Huifeng Shandong 4.16 Dec 7 final no
Petrochemical Group
Tianhong Chemical Shandong 4.40 Dec 7 final no
Shandong Chambroad Shandong 3.31 Dec 7 final no
Petrochemicals Co.
Shandong Shouguang Luqing Shandong 2.58 Dec 7 final no
Petrochemical Co.
Shandong Qingyuan Group Shandong 4.62 Dec 29 preliminary no
Shandong Hengyuan Shandong 3.72 Dec 29 preliminary no
Petrochemical Co.
Henan Fengli Petrochemical Henan 2.93 Dec 29 preliminary no
Co.
Wudi Xinyue Ran Hua Co. Shandong 3.20 Dec 29 preliminary no
Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum Shaanxi 3.60 Jan 5 preliminary no
Group
TOTAL 72.66
(1 tonne of crude oil=7.3 barrels)
