(Adds latest import licence application) March 3 China is allowing more refiners to use imported crude oil, having paved the way for roughly 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in quotas, as part of efforts to reform the industry, boost competition and attract private investment. More than 20 refiners - 18 in the coastal province of Shandong - have either applied for or been granted quotas for the use of imported crude oil. Separately, the commerce ministry said in July 2015 that China will allow more refiners to apply for import licences. Eleven of the refiners have since applied to directly import crude oil on their own. The ministry published the most recent application on its website on Wednesday for Dongying Qirun Chemical Co Ltd. The government has promised to open up the crude import business, which has long been dominated by state oil giants Sinopec and PetroChina. Under new rules issued in February 2015 by the National Development and Reform Commission, the country's state planner, smaller refiners can gain permission to use imported crude oil if they meet certain environmental conditions, including the closure of old and polluting refining capacity. Already, 24.02 million tonnes of annual capacity should have been phased out by Jan. 30, according to the approvals. Another 37.25 million tonnes is planned. Following is a list of refiners that have been granted approval from the NDRC for imported crude oil quotas as well as import licences from the commerce ministry. Figures are in millions of tonnes per annum. Company Location Quota Date Approval Phased Out Import Capacity Licence Shandong Dongming Shandong 7.5 July 7 final 3.5 yes Petrochemical Co. Panjin Beifang Asphalt Liaoning 7 Aug 3 final 3.5 yes Fuel Co. Baota Petrochemical Group Ningxia 6.16 Sept 6 final 1.2 yes Dongying Yatong Shandong 2.76 Sept 6 final 1.7 yes Petrochemical Co. Shandong Kenli Shandong 2.52 Sept 6 final 2.1 yes Petrochemical Group Lijin Petrochemical Plant Shandong 3.5 Sept 6 final 2.5 yes Co. Sinochem Hongrun Shandong 5.3 Sept 6 final 1.0 no Petrochemical Co. Shandong Haiyou Shandong 3.2 Nov 25 preliminary no Petrochemical Group Co. Shandong Huifeng Shandong 4.16 Dec 29 final 1.8 yes Petrochemical Group Tianhong Chemical Shandong 4.40 Dec 29 final 3.27 yes Shandong Chambroad Shandong 3.31 Dec 29 final 2.3 yes Petrochemicals Co. Shandong Shouguang Luqing Shandong 2.58 Dec 29 final 1.15 yes Petrochemical Co. Shandong Qingyuan Group Shandong 4.62 Dec 29 applied no Shandong Hengyuan Shandong 3.72 Dec 29 applied no Petrochemical Co. Henan Fengli Petrochemical Henan 2.93 Dec 29 applied no Co. Wudi Xinyue Ran Hua Co. Shandong 3.20 Dec 29 applied no Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum Shaanxi 3.60 Jan 5 preliminary no Group Dongying Qirun Chemical Shandong 2.2 Jan 25 final yes Co. Jincheng Group Shandong 4.56 Jan 25 applied no Xinhai Group Hebei 5.40 Jan 25 applied no Shenchi Group Shandong 2.52 Feb 24 applied no Rizhao Lanqiao Port Shandong 2.396 Feb 24 applied no Petrochemical Co. Shandong Zhonghai Fine Shandong 1.968 Feb 24 applied no Chemical Co. TOTALS 89.564 24.02 (1 tonne of crude oil=7.3 barrels) (Reporting by the China Commodities and Energy Team)