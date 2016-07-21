(Corrects fifth paragraph to 999,420 bpd, not 999,420 million
bpd)
* Saudi June shipments at 1.112 mln bpd, down 14.2 pct y/y
* Russian shipments at 999,420 bpd, up 8.6 pct y/y
* Iranian shipments at 780,175 bpd, up 16.1 pct y/y
* Supplies from Kuwait, Venezuela jump
By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, July 21 Saudi Arabia, the world's
biggest oil exporter, regained its position as China's top crude
supplier in June, after losing out to Russia in the previous
three months, customs data showed on Thursday.
China imported 4.569 million tonnes of crude from Saudi
Arabia in June, or 1.112 million barrels per day (bpd), data
from the Chinese customs showed. The amount was down 14.2
percent on the year but compared with 961,000 bpd in May,
according to the data.
Saudi imports edged up 0.24 percent in the first six months
of the year versus a year ago, to average 1.06 million bpd.
Russian exports to China have climbed on demand from
independent refiners since late 2015 after the country allowed
them to import crude for the first time.
China imported 4.107 million tonnes, or around 999,420 bpd,
of crude in June from Russia, down from a record 1.24 million
bpd in May.
For the first half, imports from Russia rose 35.3 percent
at 26.276 million tonnes, or 1.05 million bpd, just behind Saudi
Arabia.
"Beijing is probably quite pleased with the competition for
share's of China's crude oil market," said Washington-based
China energy expert Erica Downs of the Eurasia Group.
"The government doesn't want to be too dependent on any one
supplier, so competition between major suppliers is a welcome
development, especially if it results in lower prices."
Nicknamed "teapots" due to their relative smaller scale, the
independents contributed to more than half of China's 930,500
bpd incremental crude purchases during the first half of 2016.
Stockpiling to boost government reserves was another driver
for imports, as new tanks became available including this month.
A new tank farm in Hainan province, a 17.6 million-barrel
site owned by privately-run CEFC China Energy, received its
first shipment early in July.
Imports from Iran rose 16.1 percent in June over a year
earlier to 780,175 bpd, up from 671,176 bpd in May. Imports for
the January-June period gained 2.5 percent.
Shipments have held relatively steady as Tehran has been
focusing on recouping lost markets in Europe after sanctions
were lifted, Iranian oil sources say.
Sharp gains in Chinese imports also came from smaller OPEC
producer Kuwait as well as Venezuela. Kuwait supplied 45 percent
more in June at 1.336 million tonnes, or 325,100 bpd.
Supplies from Venezuela shot up 88 percent in June and for
the first six months went up 35.5 percent at 9.936 million
tonnes, or 398,500 bpd.
(tonne=7.3 barrels)
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ed Davies and Christian
Schmollinger)