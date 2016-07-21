* Saudi June shipments at 1.112 mln bpd, down 14.2 pct y/y
By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, July 21 Saudi Arabia, the world's
biggest oil exporter, regained its position as China's top crude
supplier in June, after losing out to Russia over the previous
three months, customs data showed on Thursday.
China imported 4.569 million tonnes of crude from Saudi
Arabia in June, or 1.112 million barrels per day (bpd), down
14.2 percent on the year but beating 961,000 bpd in May.
Saudi imports edged up 0.24 percent in the first six months
of the year versus a year ago to an average of 1.06 million bpd.
Russian exports to China have benefited from good demand by
independent refiners since late 2015 after the country allowed
them to import crude for the first time.
China imported 4.107 million tonnes, or around 999,420 bpd,
of crude in June from Russia, down from a record 1.24 million
bpd in May.
Russian imports rose 35.3 percent in the first half to 1.05
million bpd, just behind Saudi Arabia.
"Beijing is probably quite pleased with the competition for
shares of China's crude oil market," said Washington-based China
energy expert Erica Downs of the Eurasia Group.
"The government doesn't want to be too dependent on any one
supplier, so competition between major suppliers is a welcome
development, especially if it results in lower prices."
Nicknamed "teapots" due to their relative smaller scale,
independents contributed more than half of China's 930,500 bpd
incremental crude buys during the first half.
Stockpiling to boost government reserves was another driver
for imports, as new tanks became available.
Imports from Iran rose 16.1 percent in June over a year
earlier to 780,175 bpd, up from 671,176 bpd in May. Imports for
the January-June period gained 2.5 percent.
Shipments have held relatively steady as Tehran has been
focusing on recouping lost markets in Europe after sanctions
were lifted, Iranian oil sources say.
Sharp gains in Chinese imports also came from smaller OPEC
producer Kuwait as well as Venezuela. Kuwait supplied 45 percent
more in June at 1.336 million tonnes, or 325,100 bpd.
Supplies from Venezuela shot up 88 percent in June and for
the first six months rose 35.5 percent to 9.936 million tonnes,
or 398,500 bpd.
GASOLINE EXPORTS AT RECORD HIGH
While China's total crude imports in June were the lowest on
a daily basis since February, at 7.45 million bpd, refined fuel
exports were the second-highest on record at 4.22 million
tonnes, suggesting a growing fuel surplus.
Thursday's data showed China's gasoline exports hit a record
high at 1.1 million tonnes in June, more than double a year ago.
Diesel exports gained 64 percent to nearly 1.1 million
tonnes, the fourth consecutive month in which they topped one
million tonnes.
The National Development & Reform Commission said on
Thursday China's refined fuel consumption rose 4.4 percent in
the first half compared to a year ago.
It said gasoline demand gained 13.7 percent while diesel
demand fell 3.1 percent during the period. China's top economic
planner did not explain how it had calculated the numbers.
(tonne=7.3 barrels)
