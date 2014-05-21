* China's April imports added to S.Korea, India intake top 1
(Adds details, analyst quote, background)
By Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, May 21 China's imports of Iranian crude
in April more than doubled from a year ago to a record near
800,000 barrels per day (bpd), again pushing Asia's monthly
intake from the OPEC member above what is allowed under the
temporary deal easing sanctions on Tehran.
China's imports, added to India's shipments of about 225,000
bpd in April and South Korea's 135,000 bpd, put Asia's purchases
of Iranian crude for last month over the 1 million bpd limit -
with Japan still to report its oil import data later in May.
Under the temporary deal that went into effect in January,
Iran's exports are supposed to be held at an average 1 million
bpd for the six months to July 20, but shipments arriving in
Asia have topped that mark since November, according to customs
and ship tracking data.
China's crude imports from Iran in April rose 115.3 percent
to 799,865 bpd, customs data showed on Wednesday, accelerating a
rise in its intake from the OPEC member after the November
nuclear deal that eased some sanctions on Tehran.
On a daily basis, China's April imports of Iranian oil rose
44 percent from March's 555,182 bpd.
The jump in the Iranian oil purchases was part of a 21
percent rise in China's total crude imports in April from a year
ago to a record of 6.78 million bpd, official data showed
earlier. The increases have come on higher seasonal demand and
indications of stockpiling, according to analysts.
"Imports from Iran are likely to be higher this year ...
part of (China's) stockpiling efforts," Michal Meidan, Director
of independent consultancy China Matters told Reuters Global Oil
Forum.
"This month's imports are very high, but don't necessarily
mean that this is the trend for the rest of the year," he said.
China's oil arrivals from Iran in the first four months of
this year were at 618,170 bpd, up 54.5 percent from a year ago.
China's high oil imports and moderate growth in oil demand
could suggest stockpiling in both commercial and strategic
reserves as some of its second phase tanks for strategic
reserves have finished construction, analysts have said.
China's imports from Iran have also been higher this year
due to new volumes of condensate, a super light crude, and
because top refiner Sinopec Corp may have
boosted liftings under a long-term agreement, traders said.
Condensate imports are likely to be between one to two very
large crude carriers (VLCCs) per month, or between 67,000 and
133,000 bpd, said a Chinese crude oil trader.
Condensate is included in China's crude oil imports, but a
U.S. State Department spokeswoman confirmed in April that the
light oil is exempt from sanctions.
China may have trouble holding down its Iranian oil imports
in 2014 as state-run trader Zhuhai Zhenrong Corp is negotiating
a new condensate contract to supply an independent petrochemical
firm Dragon Aromatics, Reuters has reported.
Dragon Aromatics has since the second half of 2013 been
buying condensate from Iran as feedstock.
Sinopec, under a new push to cut crude purchase costs, may
have stepped up Iranian oil lifting since late 2013 as the
supplies are deemed competitive versus similar grades from Saudi
Arabia, traders have said.
(Additional reporting by Florence Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by
Tom Hogue)