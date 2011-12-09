* Nov runs hit record high of 9.22 mln bpd

* Nov runs +3.2 pct on yr, +5.5 pct on mth

* Nov crude oil output -6.4 pct on yr

* Sporadic diesel shortages remain due to distorted prices (Adds diesel shortages, details)

By Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu

BEIJING, Dec 9 China's refinery throughput surged to a record high of 9.22 million barrels per day (bpd) in November, after a small decline in October, as state oil firms revved up operations to ease domestic diesel shortages.

The National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday that China processed 37.87 million tonnes of crude oil in November, up 3.2 percent from a year earlier. On a daily basis, it was 5.5 percent, nearly 480,000 bpd higher than the 8.74 million bpd recorded in October.

The high runs were in line with comments from China's top two refiners, Sinopec and PetroChina , about their plants running at full rates to boost production as diesel shortages spread across the country.

To ease the shortages, the two refiners have imported a combined 240,000 tonnes of diesel for November delivery and 80,000 tonnes for December delivery, industry sources have said.

Record crude runs and rising diesel imports are set to bolster November apparent oil demand in China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, after tepid growth over the previous two months.

Sinopec planned to process a record 18.3 million tonnes of crude in November, up from 18.05 million tonnes in October, after diesel stocks fell to less than 10 days' of sales.

PetroChina said in late October that all of its refineries had completed maintenance and were running at full capacity.

"We had expected a high throughput in November as large refineries returned from maintenance rapidly and new refineries are gradually starting up, but the record runs are still higher than our expectation," said a Beijing-based oil analyst.

A Reuters poll of a dozen refineries showed that their refinery output in December would maintain levels near those in November.

China's crude oil output fell 6.4 percent from a year earlier to 16.46 million tonnes, or 4.0 million bpd, in November, the statistics bureau said, largely due to the shutdown of a main offshore oilfield.

In September the government ordered a full shutdown of the country's largest offshore oil field, Penglai 19-3, after an oil spill.

"The gap between crude runs and domestic crude production was filled mostly by imports and perhaps also by inventory drawdown," said a oil trader with a western trading house.

China is expected to release preliminary oil trade data, including crude oil imports and net imports of refined fuel, on Saturday.

China's commercial crude oil stocks at the end of October fell 4.0 percent from a month earlier, the first drop since June.

DIESEL SHORTAGES REMAIN

Although refineries are running at full rates and state oil companies raised diesel imports, there are still sporadic diesel shortages as refiners and dealers held back sales anticipating the government would raise retail fuel prices soon.

A 22-day moving average price of a basket of three crude oils -- Brent, Dubai and Cinta -- which China uses as a guide for setting fuel prices, rose 3.34 percent as of Thursday, according to consultancy C1 Energy, not far from a 4 percent trigger for a fuel price hike.

The moving average price almost hit the trigger point of 4 percent for a fuel price hike in late November and early December.

Wholesale diesel prices -- rates at which refiners sell to independent dealers and bulk consumers such as factories and transport firms -- were as much as 430 yuan ($67.6) per tonne higher than the retail ceiling in eastern China, versus some 260 yuan in mid-November, local media reported.

Such a price distortion reflects market expectations of a retail price hike.

China cut retail prices of diesel and gasoline in early October. ($1 = 6.362 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner, Ken Wills and Sugita Katyal)