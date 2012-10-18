* Sept crude runs at record daily high of 9.43 mln bpd

* Sept crude runs up 7 pct on yr, up 6 pct on mth

* Jan-Sept crude runs up 2.2 pct on yr to 9.14 mln bpd (Adds milestone, details)

BEIJING, Oct 18 China's refinery throughput in September rose 7 percent from a year earlier to a record daily rate of 9.43 million barrels per day (bpd), after new refining capacity came on stream in the world's second-largest oil consumer.

The National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday that China processed 38.76 million tonnes crude oil in September.

Daily runs were around 6 percent, or 540,000 bpd, higher than August's 8.89 million bpd.

For the first nine months, throughput expanded 2.2 percent at 343.05 million tonnes, or 9.14 million bpd. That pace compared with 4.9 percent growth for the whole of 2011.

A Reuters poll of a dozen leading refineries forecast crude throughput in September would rise from August after the startup of a new unit offset production drops at other plants.

China's oil demand in April fell for the first time in at least three years and grew between 0.4 and 2.2 percent in the May-August period as economic growth slowed. (Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; Editing by Ed Davies)