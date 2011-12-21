* Nov imports 1.17 mln bpd, second to record in Dec 2009
* Saudi Nov output exceeded 10 mln bpd
* Resumes Libyan imports after 6-month halt; Russia volume
soars
By Judy Hua and Florence Tan
BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Dec 21 China's crude
oil imports from Saudi Arabia rose to 1.17 million barrels per
day (bpd) in November, the second highest rate on record, as the
world's top oil exporter boosted its output to above 10 million
bpd.
November imports into China, the world's No.2 crude buyer,
were 32.3 percent higher than a year earlier and 100,000 bpd
above the 1.07 million bpd in October, data from the General
Administration of Customs showed.
Though the Chinese November data reflected mostly cargoes
lifted in October, it echoed Saudi oil minister Ali al-Naimi's
comment earlier this month that the kingdom had raised output to
over 10 million bpd in response to demand from "all over".
Saudi output was an increase of 600,000 bpd from October,
and as most Saudi oil exports go to Asia, most of the additional
supply should flow east.
China's 100,000 bpd increase in November imports accounted
for around 17 percent of the additional Saudi oil production.
China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, has imported
995,033 bpd of crude oil from Saudi Arabia in the first 11
months of this year, up 13 percent year on year, the customs
data showed.
The increased Saudi supply came as China raised its refinery
production to an all-time high in November, and as China also
started pumping oil into new reserve tanks, while crude oil
production at home fell due to an offshore oil spill.
"China's crude oil imports picked up sharply on the month as
we expected, in line with higher demand from refiners that were
ramping up after a very heavy turnaround period," said Soozhana
Choi, head of commodities research in Asia for Deutsche Bank.
China's refinery throughput surged to a record high of 9.22
million bpd in November, after a small decline in October, as
state oil firms revved up operations to ease a domestic diesel
shortage.
"We're likely to see sustained crude oil imports in December
and into the early part of next year driven by higher refinery
runs and potentially driven by some level of additions to
operational and strategic inventories," Choi said.
IRAN STEADY, LIBYA RESUMES
China has started pumping oil into new reserve tanks in its
landlocked northwest since September, in a move that may have
swelled the country's crude imports to a peak in November and is
likely to bolster its imports in December.
An estimated 17 million barrels of crude oil, or a daily
rate of around 190,000 barrels, have flowed into both commercial
and strategic tanks recently completed in the remote Xinjiang
region and Gansu province, industry sources told Reuters.
In November, China's crude imports from Russia jumped 76
percent from a year earlier to 1.87 million tonnes, or 456,160
bpd, the customs data showed.
China also resumed last month crude imports from Libya, with
purchases of about 38,000 bpd, after a halt between May and
October due to a civil war in the north African state.
Imports from Iran, China's third-largest supplier, were at
2.55 million tonnes, or 620,000 bpd, last month, and imports in
the January-November period gained nearly 30 percent at about
553,000 bpd.
(1 tonne=7.3 bbls for crude conversion)
(Additional reporting by Florence Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by
Michael Urquhart)