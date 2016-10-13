UPDATE 2-China pledges $124 bln for new Silk Road, says open to everyone
* Xi touts Silk Road as the new way to boost global development
BEIJING Oct 13 China's crude oil imports rose 14 percent in the first nine months to 284 million tonnes, data from China's General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday. (Reporting by Cheng Fang and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Xi touts Silk Road as the new way to boost global development
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday that China's new Silk Road plan is open to everyone, including Africa and Europe. (Reporting by Brenda Goh and Yawen Chen; Writing by Ben Blanchard)