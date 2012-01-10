(Adds analysts comments, details)

* Dec crude imports 5.16 mln bpd, +5 pct y/y; -6.5 pct m/m

* 2011 crude imports 5.08 mln bpd, +6 pct on yr

* 2011 net fuel imports +49 pct on yr

* 2012 crude imports likely grow 6 pct or quicker-analyst

By Chen Aizhu and Judy Hua

BEIJING, Jan 10 China's crude import growth last year slowed to nearly a third of the blistering pace of 2010, as weaker economic growth that is likely to drag into the new year weighed on demand.

The world's second largest oil consumer shipped in five percent more crude oil in December than a year ago, easing from the second highest on record in November, with both numbers possibly bolstered by imports for strategic and commercial stockpiling.

"The 6 percent growth for the whole year was quite within our expectations. It shows China's easing economic growth has a link with end-user oil consumption," said Janet Kong, a research head with China International Capital Corporation (CICC).

"We don't expect China's oil demand to rebound in a big way this year like in 2009, but rather maintain a steady growth," said Kong.

China imported 21.92 million tonnes of crude in December, or 5.16 million bpd, according to General Administration of Customs. (www.customs.gov.cn)

For the whole 2011, China brought in 253.78 million tonnes, or about 5.08 million bpd, which implies incremental crude purchases were about 287,000 bpd.

That compares with a robust 17.5 percent growth, or 710,000 bpd, in 2010.

Analysts have said China is set to lead the world again in 2012 with 500,000-600,000 bpd incremental oil use, or around 5-7 percent, that would be quicker than the 4.7-percent growth the International Energy Agency estimated in December for 2011.

"Six percent growth is more sustainable. An increase of over 10 percent would put a huge pressure on us securing the cargoes," a trader with top refiner Sinopec Corp said.

STOCKPILING

The December imports at 5.16 million bpd eased from November's 5.52 million bpd, which analysts and traders attributed partly to a mild stockbuild.

China has been pumping oil into new reserve tanks in its landlocked northwest since September.

An estimated 17 million barrels of crude oil, or a daily rate of around 190,000 barrels, have flowed into both commercial and strategic tanks recently completed in the remote Xinjiang region and Gansu province, industry sources have told Reuters.

CICC's Kong said her team's forecast did not include the stockpiling.

"With more SPRs and commercial storage ready this year, China is likely to pump oil into these storages when oil prices are acceptable. If we count stockpiling, China's crude imports should grow faster than last year," said another Beijing-based oil analyst.

But with geopolitical tension surrounding Iran escalates this year, an upside risk to global oil prices in case of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz would cap China's appetite for filling the tanks, traders said.

For now, China and its third-largest supplier Iran remained deadlocked over their annual supply agreement for 2012, and China will more than halve its crude purchases in the first two months of the year versus average daily amount it bought in 2011.

It has been scouring the globe for replacements, snapping up cargoes from the Middle East, Africa, Russia and Vietnam to replace lost Iranian oil supply.

The customs data also showed China's net imports of refined fuel rose 48 percent in December over November to 1.79 million tonnes, but off 13.5 percent versus a year-earlier.

For the whole of 2011, net fuel purchases rose 48.7 percent to 14.9 million tonnes, or roughly 286,000 bpd.

(Tonne=7.3 bbls for crude conversion)

(Tonne=7 bbls for net fuel conversion) (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)