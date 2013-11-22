SHANGHAI Nov 22 The Shanghai Futures Exchange
(SHFE) on Friday launched a new energy trading unit in the
city's pilot free-trade zone, allowing the bourse to speed up
preparatory work for its long-awaited crude oil futures
contract.
By setting up a new trading centre in the free-trade zone,
where the Chinese government has promised fewer investment
restrictions and greater ability to convert yuan, the exchange
will be able to draw foreign investors and get around currency
restrictions currently limiting all of China's commodity
exchanges.
The Shanghai International Energy Trade Center was launched
with registered capital of 5 billion yuan ($820.59 million),
making it the largest company set up in the free-trade zone, the
SHFE said on Friday.
Officials at the exchange did not reveal details on the
proposed crude oil contract, but SHFE chairman Yang Maijun said
on Thursday that the contract may be priced in yuan and use the
medium sour crude grade as its benchmark.
The SHFE said it was also considering launch other products,
such as liquefied petroleum gas and natural gas in the future.
The exchange has prepared for years to launch a new crude
contract, aiming to create a benchmark for Asia as China's
vociferous energy demand has catapulted the country to become
the world's net oil importer in September.
Currently, much of the world's crude supply is priced
against the futures contracts based on North Sea Brent crude
and West Texas Intermediate crude.
($1 = 6.0932 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Judy HuaFayen Wong)