(Repeating item that was missing on 3000Xtra with no changes to text) Aug 10 The following table shows China's crude oil imports and exports as well as countries of origin and destination in June 2012, as provided by the General Administration of Customs of China. To see previous versions of this table, please click on All import and export figures are in tonnes. All percentage changes are from a year earlier. Jun Year to date tonnes pct chg* $/tonne tonnes pct chg* IMPORT Crude oil 21,721,226 10.27 813.49 140,069,458 10.99 From: Saudi Arabia 4,914,554 26.03 804.41 27,970,449 15.71 Angola 3,764,486 89.65 843.42 20,996,798 35.21 Iran 2,599,800 -2.06 792.39 10,717,370 -20.45 Russia 1,981,016 29.73 825.79 12,722,685 44.47 Oman 1,444,455 53.58 860.75 8,983,413 15.95 Venezuela 1,313,313 10.69 730.76 8,667,756 35.57 Kazakhstan 1,023,624 2.51 823.01 5,116,705 -12.73 Libya 826,696 - 822.27 4,165,720 93.69 Kuwait 549,434 -26.12 775.2 5,420,777 15.45 United Arab Emirates 532,036 35.55 840.15 4,256,290 18.69 Yemen 402,744 -23.72 850.86 1,837,065 17.78 Congo-Brazzaville 389,684 1.07 811.43 2,965,118 -10.33 Australia 301,202 -20.94 791.07 2,127,800 27.37 Iraq 276,585 -68.15 812.5 8,208,768 14.34 Brazil 270,108 4.27 775.74 2,948,568 -17.67 Nigeria 266,017 - 804.16 673,065 3.77 Equatorial Guinea 132,948 -49.84 870.22 668,242 -28.98 Congo 118,577 - 849.25 363,146 192.07 Cameroon 116,083 - 808.13 465,164 88.04 Colombia 103,787 -66.2 716.96 1,368,112 51.68 Brunei 82,216 -1.22 874.87 82,216 -77.96 Canada 76,832 -30.23 611.18 394,344 5.27 Qatar 72,776 7.49 904.63 620,065 68.94 Thailand 66,594 - 732.28 333,827 160.21 Malaysia 54,292 -82.73 916.68 523,792 -46.55 Mongolia 41,368 71.84 829.15 217,793 60.68 South Sudan 1 - 3,831 674,426 - Egypt - -100 - 127,352 -79.54 Argentina - - - 680,047 357.11 Indonesia - -100 - 282,383 -34.16 Ecuador - - - 793,602 111.21 Mexico - -100 - 735,298 -4.35 Bahamas - - - 122,959 - Ghana - - - 256,887 - Algeria - -100 - 1,014,804 -8.99 Chad - -100 - 279,872 -0.11 Gabon - - - 209,610 66.68 Mauritania - - - 98,997 -24.36 Sudan - -100 - 1,357,202 -80.13 Azerbaijan - - - 186,891 - Vietnam - - - 255,276 -9.55 South Africa - - - 178,801 - EXPORT Crude oil 106,337 -60.76 1,055.09 1,276,465 -1.59 To: North Korea 46,999 -6 1,119.87 292,043 -2.38 USA 46,157 - 1,002.45 129,715 152.61 Japan 13,181 -91.75 1,008.43 728,564 29.77 Malaysia - - - 74,631 - Thailand - - - 35,624 -56.26 Singapore - - - 15,887 - NOTES: - Not available; * Percentage change from a year earlier. Imports are valued on a CIF basis and exports on a FOB basis. Valuations are calculated by Reuters, based on volumes and dollar values provided by Customs. Rounding of small volumes may affect the accuracy of the related valuations.