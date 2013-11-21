SHANGHAI Nov 21 The Shanghai Futures Exchange
(SHFE) may price its crude oil futures contract in yuan and use
medium sour crude as its benchmark, its chairman said on
Thursday, adding that the bourse is speeding up preparatory work
to secure regulatory approvals.
China, which overtook the United States as the world's top
oil importer in September, hopes the contract will become a
benchmark in Asia and has said it would allow foreign investors
to trade in the contract without setting up a local subsidiary.
"China is the only country in the world that is a major
crude producer, consumer and a big importer. It has all the
necessary conditions to establish a successful crude oil futures
contract," Yang Maijun, SHFE chairman, said at an industry
conference.
Yang's presentation slides at the conference stated that the
draft proposal is for the contract to be denominated in yuan and
use the type of medium sour crude that China most commonly
imports.
Industry participants with direct knowledge of the plan have
said the contract would be priced in the yuan, otherwise known
as the renminbi, and the U.S. dollar. Yang would not say whether
yuan pricing was only for Chinese investors.
"The yuan has become more international and more recognised
by the financial market," Chen Bo, Chinese trading firm Unipec's
executive general manager, told Reuters.
"I don't think it would be unacceptable for the world to use
the renminbi for commodities trading."
The contract pricing will exclude custom tariffs and
value-added tax and allow for physical delivery in bonded
storage areas, Yang said.
The SHFE is awaiting Beijing's final approval to launch the
contract. That may come soon as the bourse has set up an
international energy trading platform in the Shanghai free-trade
zone, which is touted as a testing ground for China's financial
reforms, especially on yuan convertability and interest rates.
The SHFE has previously said the contract has support from
China's top economic planner, the National Development and
Reform Commission, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange
and the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
A successful launch could pave the way for the opening of
other Chinese commodities futures to more foreign investment.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Fayen Wong; Editing by Dale Hudson)