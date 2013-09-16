* Impounded cruise ship Henna to depart 3 p.m. local time -
Korean officials
* Passengers flown home at company expense
* Ship seized on behalf of HK-based creditor in commercial
dispute
* Shagang Intl suing HNA Group subsidiaries for $58 million
By Jack Kim and Pete Sweeney
SEOUL/SHANGHAI, Sept 16 A Chinese cruise boat
impounded in South Korea over a commercial dispute with another
Chinese firm was due to be released and depart on Monday, an
official at the South Korean port of Jeju told Reuters.
Official Chinese media have reported that 1,119 passengers
aboard the Henna have already been flown from the South Korean
island of Jeju to China at the cruise operator's expense
following Friday's seizure. Passengers were compensated for the
inconvenience.
An official at the Jeju provincial administration said the
ship Henna would depart at 3 p.m. (0600 GMT) after HNA Tourism,
the vessel's owner, put up a 3 billion Korean won ($2.76
million) bond to lift an order from a South Korean court to
impound the ship on behalf of a Chinese creditor.
HNA Tourism is run by the HNA Group, which also owns Hainan
Airlines among other subsidiaries. A spokesman for
HNA Tourism declined to comment on the report of the ship's
release.
The creditor is Shagang Shipping Co Ltd, a Hong
Hong-registered company that was previously related to
mainland-listed Jiangsu Shagang Co Ltd but now
operates independently.
Shagang Shipping took action against HNA after it was
awarded $58 million against an HNA offshoot, Grand China
Shipping (Hong Kong), following an arbitration hearing in London
over outstanding lease payments on a 180,000 deadweight tonne
iron ore and coal carrier leased to Grand China.
END OF BOOM HITS SHIPBUILDERS, OPERATORS
The ship was chartered at the height of the shipping boom,
but Grand China stopped making lease payments after the shipping
markets collapsed in late 2008. The decline in shipping rates
has hit both Chinese shipbuilders and operators hard thanks to
massive overcapacity.
The HNA Group has had similar legal trouble over shipping
payments in the past, as have other Chinese ship operators.
In 2011, Greek and Norwegian shipping companies accused
Grand China Logistics, another HNA Group subsidiary, of
withholding payments on chartered vessels, and in the same year
China Cosco Holdings temporarily halted charter payments to
force renegotiation of contracts it deemed overpriced.
The arbitration award covered lease payments that Grand
China should have paid up to the end of the charter.
Claims have been pursued in the U.S. courts against Grand
China Shipping (Hong Kong) with Grand China Logistics Holdings
(Group), Grand China Shipping (Yantai) HNA Group and Ocean
Container Trading (Hong Kong) all named as co-defendants among
other HNA subsidiaries because they guaranteed or indemnified
debts incurred by Grand China Shipping (Hong Kong).
Calls to Shagang Shipping for comment regarding the release
of the ship were not answered. A statement from Shagang on
Saturday describing the cause of the conflict said it was
concerned about the welfare of the passengers, but that Shagang
would continue to pursue its claims against the HNA Group.
Chinese media reported that two passengers had suffered
heart attacks while the ship was impounded. The official China
Daily said passengers were not informed of the seuizure by HNA
tours for 20 hours. Hundreds of remaining passengers and crew
members remained in South Korea waiting to return home.
China is a signatory to a New York convention which
recognises arbitration awards in foreign jurisdictions.
China Daily reported that HNA Tourism had reported the
incident to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National
Tourism Association and may seek damages from Shagang, quoting a
statement distributed by HNA Tourism to local media.
Officials in Jeju said they regretted the incident, but were
unworried the seizure would damage its reputation as a major
tourist destination.
"Our position is that it was an unfortunate incident but we
have been acting under the decision of the judiciary according
to the law," said one official. "We are not concerned about any
impact on Chinese tourists visiting our province."
($1 = 1087.0250 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Keith Wallis and Chen Yixin; Editing
by Ron Popeski)