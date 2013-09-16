* Impounded cruise ship Henna departs South Korean
island-Xinhua
* Passengers flown home at company expense
* Ship seized on behalf of HK-based creditor in commercial
dispute
* Shagang Intl suing HNA Group subsidiaries for $58 million
(Recasts with ship leaving, adds details)
By Jack Kim and Pete Sweeney
SEOUL/SHANGHAI, Sept 16 A Chinese cruise liner
was allowed to leave a South Korean island on Monday, three days
after it was impounded there over a commercial dispute that left
hundreds of passengers stranded, state media said.
The Henna set sail early in the evening after its owner HNA
Tourism put up a 3 billion won ($2.76 million) bond to lift an
order from a South Korean court to impound it on behalf of a
Chinese creditor, China's official Xinhua news agency reported.
Passengers were not informed about what was going on until
20 hours after the ship was held during a stop in the South
Korean island of Jeju on Friday, the official Daily China had
said.
Two passengers suffered heart attacks in the days that
followed, Chinese media reported.
A total of 1,119 passengers have already been flown back to
China at the cruise operator's expense and compensated, media
reports added.
The China Daily said HNA Tourism had reported the incident
to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Tourism
Association and may seek damages from the creditor Shagang
Shipping Co Ltd.
HNA Tourism is run by the HNA Group, which also owns Hainan
Airlines among other subsidiaries.
Shagang Shipping is a Hong Hong-registered company that was
previously linked to mainland-listed Jiangsu Shagang Co Ltd
but now operates independently.
Shagang Shipping took action against HNA after it was
awarded $58 million against an HNA offshoot, Grand China
Shipping (Hong Kong), following an arbitration hearing in London
over outstanding lease payments on a 180,000 deadweight tonne
iron ore and coal carrier leased to Grand China.
China is a signatory to a New York convention which
recognises arbitration awards in foreign jurisdictions such as
London or New York.
But they were sometimes hard to enforce in China partly
because of the weakness of the Chinese court system and the
difficulty of proving assets were owned by the debtor company,
legal experts said.
END OF BOOM HITS SHIPBUILDERS, OPERATORS
The carrier was chartered at the height of the shipping
boom, but Grand China stopped making lease payments after the
shipping markets collapsed in late 2008. The decline in shipping
rates has hit both Chinese shipbuilders and operators hard
thanks to massive over capacity.
The HNA Group has had similar legal trouble over shipping
payments in the past, as have other Chinese ship operators.
In 2011, Greek and Norwegian shipping companies accused
Grand China Logistics, another HNA Group subsidiary, of
withholding payments on chartered vessels, and in the same year
China Cosco Holdings temporarily halted charter payments to
force renegotiation of contracts it deemed overpriced.
A statement from Shagang on Saturday describing the cause of
the conflict said it was concerned about the welfare of the
passengers, but that Shagang would continue to pursue its claims
against the HNA Group.
Officials in Jeju said they regretted the incident, but were
not worried the seizure would damage its reputation as a major
tourist destination.
"Our position is that it was an unfortunate incident but we
have been acting under the decision of the judiciary according
to the law," said one official. "We are not concerned about any
impact on Chinese tourists visiting our province."
($1 = 1087.0250 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Keith Wallis and Chen Yixin, and Ben
Blanchard in Beijing; Editing by Ron Popeski and Andrew Heavens)