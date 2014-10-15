SHANGHAI Oct 15 China, the world's largest
shipbuilder, is looking to build its first luxury cruise vessel,
with help from cruise operator Carnival Corp and Italian
shipyard Fincantieri SpA, as the country looks to
expand domestic tourism.
Carnival said on Wednesday it has signed a memorandum of
understanding with China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC),
with the eventual aim of forming a joint venture that would also
include Italy's Fincantieri.
China's cruise industry is predicted to become one of the
world's largest with 4.5 million passengers by 2020, according
to government figures. It has become a top target for firms like
Carnival and Royal Caribbean as its fast-growing middle
class eye new holiday options.
Carnival said it would provide ship design and shipbuilding
expertise to help create and define the overall specifications
for the China-built cruise ship. It said the MoU also included
other opportunities, such as the formation of a domestic cruise
company.
China's shipbuilding industry, which stormed past South
Korea to become the world's largest in 2010, has been hit hard
by a prolonged global shipping slump. That has left many of its
yards with high debt burdens and a lack of orders.
The government has moved to support the industry, which
employs millions of workers, by providing subsidies to encourage
shipping lines to order new ships. It has also encouraged yards
to venture into building higher-tech vessels, such as offshore
equipment.
CSSC, one of China's top two state-owned shipbuilding firms,
has shares listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange through its
subsidiary China CSSC Holdings. At 0334 GMT, shares
in CSSC Holdings were down 3.8 percent, while the benchmark
Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.4 percent.
