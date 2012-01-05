SHANGHAI Jan 5 China South Locomotive and Rolling Stock Corp (CSR) , the country's largest train maker, expects its 2011 net profit to rise more than 50 percent from the prior year on the back of strong orders, it said on Thursday.

The firm attributed the strong performance to robust growth in sales and effective cost controls.

CSR reported a net profit of 2.53 billion won for 2010.

CSR also said it secured 5.87 billion yuan ($922.45 million) worth of sales contracts in late December with the Ministry of Railways, China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd and others.

Shares in CSR slumped 56.5 percent in Hong Kong in 2011, after the sector fell out of favour with banks and investors following a high-speed train accident on July 23 that killed 40 people.

($1 = 6.30 yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Fayen Wong; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)