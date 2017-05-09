SHANGHAI May 9 China's securities watchdog has
launched a nation-wide inspection on brokerages' asset
management business, sources said on Tuesday, the latest move in
China's regulatory crackdown of risky investments and shadow
banking.
Brokerages, along with trust firms and fund houses, have
been used by banks as a channel to guide deposits into risky
investments and skirt capital rules, helping boost the size of
China's shadow banking to nearly $10 trillion, according to
Moody's estimate.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on Monday
held meetings with executives in charge of brokerages' asset
management business, urging them to take corrective action if
products were launched in violations of rules, according to
three sources familiar with the meetings.
CSRC declined to comment.
Separately, CSRC's Shenzhen branch recently issued notices
urging brokerages to strictly control the size and investment
scope of their asset management business.
The CSRC's move comes as China's banking and insurance
regulators have also launched crackdown on risky investments, as
Beijing steps up efforts to ward off risks and reduce leverage
in the financial system ahead of a key Communist Party congress
in the second half of the year.
($1 = 6.9051 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)