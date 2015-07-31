BEIJING/SHANGHAI, July 31 China's securities
regulator has stepped up punishments for improper disclosures of
information by listed companies, it said on Friday, as Beijing
tightens supervision amid a slew of rescue measures after a
market fall of more than 30 percent in less than four weeks
since June 12.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has
punished 26 cases of improper information disclose by 18 listed
companies this year, spokesman Zhang Xiaojun told a news
conference in Beijing.
The regulator has also discovered 52 cases of companies
illegally reducing shareholdings, Zhang said, warning against
such reductions contrary to regulations.
(Reporting by Zhang Xiaochong and Pete Sweeney; Writing by Lu
Jianxin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)