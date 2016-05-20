SHANGHAI May 20 China's securities regulator
said on Friday that it has drafted rules to strengthen oversight
of fund companies' subsidiaries, a business that has grown to
9.84 trillion yuan ($1.50 trillion) and has raised concerns
about potential financial risks in some cases.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission said on its
official micro blog that it has recently conducted health checks
on the relevant subsidiaries, and found some companies have
expanded "blindly", with short-term incentives, and little
capital restraint.
Reuters reported earlier this week that regulators will
raise the thresholds for fund houses to establish subsidiaries
and use capital ratios to limit the subsidiaries' ability to
expand.
($1 = 6.5444 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney)