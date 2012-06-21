* QFII stake cap in companies may be raised to 30 pct from
20 pct
* China wants to attract more QFII investments
By Samuel Shen and Carrie Ho
SHANGHAI, June 21 China's securities regulator
has proposed a 50 percent increase in size of the total stake
that approved foreign investors can hold in listed companies,
the latest in a series of steps intended to attract more
investment in the country's capital markets.
In a draft document released on Wednesday evening, the China
Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said it was looking at
increasing the cap on the combined stake in a listed company
held by Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (QFII) to 30
percent from 20 percent.
The CSRC also plans to lower the requirements for QFII
investors, and will allow them to invest in China's interbank
market for the first time, according to the draft rules.
The CSRC is seeking feedback on the proposal. Generally, its
draft regulations are considered to have a good chance of being
implemented.
The country has been stepping up efforts to expand the QFII
programme, which it launched in 2003 to allow foreign investors
to buy Chinese securities, and officials have vowed to speed up
approval procedures.
Earlier this year, the government raised the total maximum
QFII quota by $50 billion to $80 billion. Under the QFII
programme, an investor is given a licence and an investment
quota by regulators.
As of April 16, China had granted QFII licences to 170
investors, and 129 of them had obtained combined quotas of
$25.19 billion from the country's foreign exchange regulator.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) had said
it will adopt fast-track procedures and allocate more quotas to
foreign investors such as pension funds, government-linked funds
and insurers.
According to the draft rules, long-term foreign investors
including insurers, asset managers, pension and sovereign wealth
funds will be required to have at least two years of operations
and $500 million in securities assets to apply for a QFII
licence. Previously, the threshold was five years of operation
and $5 billion in assets.
The Chinese government has been exploring ways of speeding
up the pace of financial reform to bring the country closer to
the goal of a basically convertible yuan by 2015, sources in
contact with the People's Bank of China and the China Securities
Regulatory Commission told Reuters in April.
