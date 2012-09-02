SHANGHAI, Sept 2 China has allowed insurance asset management and credit guarantee firms to invest in its securities market in a bid to boost its institutional investor base, the China Securities Regulation Commission (CSRC) said in statements on Friday.

The move is likely also aimed at bolstering China's sagging stock market which had last week slumped to its lowest level since 2009.

The CSRC's recent attempts to shore up the ailing stock market included cutting trading fees, urging blue chip firms to buy back their shares, and allowing selected brokerages to borrow money and onlend to clients for margin trading.