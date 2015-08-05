BEIJING Aug 5 Wang Lin, director of the Securities and Fund Supervision Department at the China Securities Regulatory Commission, has been transferred to Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd , a Beijing-based ICBC spokesman said late on Wednesday.

Wang has started his new role as the secretary of the discipline inspection committee at ICBC, China's biggest lender by assets, the spokesman said.

