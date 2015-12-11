BEIJING Dec 11 China's securities regulator
said on Friday that it would step up supervision of regional
over-the-counter equity markets for possible illegal activities.
China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has found that
some companies illegally sold shares to investors, and promised
fixed returns, claiming that they would soon be traded on OTC
exchanges, according to a statement posted on CSRC's official
microblog.
CSRC said it has asked local governments to help crack down
on such illegal activities.
Separately, Deng Ge, a CSRC spokesman told a press
conference in Beijing that the watchdog has completed spot
checks on bond issuance businesses.
(Reporting by Zhang Xiaochong and Pete Sweeney; Writing by
Samuel Shen)