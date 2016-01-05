SHANGHAI Jan 5 China's securities regulator said on Tuesday it is studying rules to regulate share sales by major shareholders and senior executives in listed companies.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission said that it would consider restricting the proportion of shares that major shareholders could sell during a given period of time.

China's stock market plunged 7 percent on Monday, triggering a market circuit breaker. The markets were down partly on concerns that a six-month ban on share sales by major shareholders would spark a sell-off when it expires on Jan. 8. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Adam Jourdan; Editing by John Ruwitch)