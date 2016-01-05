(Adds background, moves by central bank)
SHANGHAI Jan 5 Chinese regulators leapt to
support stock markets early Tuesday, the day after a major
crash, with the central bank pouring cash into the money market
system and the securities regulator suggesting it might restrict
share sales by major shareholders.
The unexpected 130 billion yuan ($19.94 billion) injection
by the central bank during open market operations - the largest
such injection since September - appeared timed to reassure
Chinese retail investors, who are always sensitive to liquidity
signals, that the bank would support the market with cash.
China's securities regulator said it is studying rules to
regulate share sales by major shareholders and senior executives
in listed companies.
This would indirectly address concerns that the end of a
6-month lockup on share sales by major institutional investors -
scheduled to free up an estimated 1.2 trillion yuan worth of
shares for sale next Monday - would result in a massive
institutional evacuation from stocks.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission also defended the
functioning of the new "circuit breaker" policy that caused
Chinese stock markets to suspend trade on Monday after markets
fell 7 percent, triggering the mechanism on the very first day
it came into effect.
While some analysts criticised the design of the circuit
breaker, saying it inadvertently encouraged bearish sentiment,
the CSRC said the mechanism had helped calm markets and protect
investors - although it said the mechanism needs to be further
improved.
The measures appeared to have had some effect by
mid-morning. While major indexes opened more than 2.5 percent
lower, they quickly recovered into positive territory.
($1 = 6.5195 Chinese yuan)
