SHANGHAI Dec 30 China's central bank has
temporarily suspended some foreign exchange businesses of
several foreign banks until the end of March, three sources with
direct knowledge of the development told Reuters on Wednesday.
Included among the suspended services was liquidation of
spot positions for clients and some other services related to
cross-border, onshore and offshore businesses, the sources said.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) sent a notice to the
impacted foreign banks on Monday, the sources said.
The sources, speaking on the condition that the banks not be
named, said they had seen the relevant directive.
The PBOC, when contacted by Reuters, had no immediate
comment.
The move might have the effect of helping stabilise the
yuan's exchange rate and cushion capital outflows due
to the Chinese currency's recent depreciation.
