* Forex ops halted for at least three foreign banks -sources
* No reason given for suspension in central bank notices
* Move comes amid growing spread between onshore, offshore
yuan
* Sources say authorities have warned of further action
(Adds sources naming Deutsche as one of the banks affected)
SHANGHAI, Dec 30 China's central bank has
suspended at least three foreign banks from conducting some
foreign exchange business until the end of March, three sources
who had seen the suspension notices told Reuters on Wednesday.
Included among the suspended services are liquidation of
spot positions for clients and some other activities related to
cross-border, onshore and offshore businesses, the sources said.
The sources, speaking on condition that the banks were not
named, said the notices sent to the affected foreign banks by
the People's Bank of China (PBOC) gave no reason for the
suspension.
The PBOC did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Separately, three financial market sources in Europe said
Deutsche Bank was one of the banks to have part of
its foreign exchange business in China suspended.
A spokeswoman for Deutsche in London declined to comment.
The measure follows a slew of steps taken by the Chinese
government to steady the yuan since it devalued the currency in
August. (For a FACTBOX, click )
The spread between the onshore and offshore markets for the
yuan, or renminbi, has been growing since the devaluation,
making it increasingly difficult for the central bank to manage
its currency and stem an outflow of capital from an economy that
is facing its slowest growth in 25 years.
The sources told Reuters that authorities had warned the
banks that if they engaged in lucrative carry trade, taking
advantage of the different exchange rates, the central bank
would move to further block arbitrage channels.
"This is part of the PBOC's expedient means to stabilise the
yuan's exchange rate," said an executive at a foreign bank
contacted separately.
The sources said the banks might have been targeted due to
the large scale of their cross-border forex businesses.
An economist at a top government think-tank said the measure
was a temporary bid to curb demand for dollars that has been
strengthening towards the end of the year as the gap between the
onshore and offshore yuan exchange rates widens.
"They hope to ease foreign exchange buying pressure and ease
depreciation pressure on the yuan," said the economist who
declined to be identified by name. "But I don't think the
authorities will take very strong capital control measures, they
are likely to reinforce the existing measures."
The move could also ease pressure on the PBOC for direct
intervention in offshore markets to support the yuan, which has
contributed to a fall of more than $400 billion in China's
foreign exchange reserves this year.
UNDER SCRUTINY
In common with forex markets worldwide, there are no
official data on which banks are the most active in trading
foreign exchange in China.
A 2015 Asiamoney survey asking market participants which
brokers they used named Deutsche as the top foreign forex
provider in China, followed by Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group, HSBC, Citigroup and BNP Paribas
.
Asked if they had received the central bank's suspension
notice, Citi, HSBC and BNP Paribas declined to comment. There
was no immediate response from ANZ.
Standard Chartered and DBS, which also
conduct trading in foreign exchange in China, did not respond to
requests for comment.
The latest move comes just three months after the PBOC
ordered banks to closely scrutinise clients' foreign exchange
transactions to prevent illicit cross-border currency arbitrage
between the offshore and onshore yuan.
On Wednesday, the country's foreign exchange regulator also
said it would improve its reserve position and contingency plans
to curb risks from abnormal cross-border capital
flows.
The yuan has come under renewed pressure since late November
amid speculation that Beijing would permit more depreciation
after the International Monetary Fund announced the currency's
admission into the fund's basket of reserve currencies.
The onshore yuan traded in Shanghai has lost 1.44
percent of its value since the end of November, and has
repeatedly hit 4-1/2 year lows.
The offshore market has traced a similar pattern. The Hong
Kong-traded offshore yuan hit an intraday low of 6.5965
on Wednesday morning, its weakest since late September 2011.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Writing by Lu Jianxin,
Nathaniel Taplin and John Ruwitch; Additional reporting by
Lawrence White and Umesh Desai in Hong Kong, Kevin Yao in
Beijing, Patrick Graham in London and Andreas Kroener in
Frankfurt; Editing by Will Waterman, Rachel Armstrong and Jane
Merriman)