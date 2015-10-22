China's Premier Li Keqiang delivers a speech at a reception marking China's 66th National Day at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI China will push forward financial reform and increasingly promote the role of the market, the official Xinhua news agency said late on Thursday, citing Premier Li Keqiang.

Li said China successfully swerved systemic financial risks and that there was no long-term basis for depreciation of China's currency, the renminbi. Li was speaking at a meeting with former U.S. treasury secretary Henry Paulson on Thursday.

"China will expand financial reform in the Shanghai free trade zone, promote RMB interest rate marketisation, and gradually improve the RMB exchange rate formation mechanism," Xinhua reported, citing Li.

