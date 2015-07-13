NEW YORK, July 13 (IFR) - A drive to include China's
renminbi in the International Monetary Fund's Special Drawing
Rights basket for global reserve currencies has been thrown into
disarray following the rout in Chinese equities that erased 25%
from the Shanghai Composite Index in a matter of weeks.
If, as many now expect, the government is forced to
intervene in the currency as a defence against the weakening
effects of contagion from the stock market rout, it will hand
ammunition to those hoping to slow the march of the renminbi
towards SDR inclusion.
"The probability of yuan inclusion has
significantly fallen over the past three weeks since the stock
market peaked," said David Woo, head of rates and currencies
strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"The government is increasing their control of the economy
and that is likely to extend to the currency. That is the
opposite of what the US and IMF want to see in terms of
liberalising the currency, and gives them the opportunity to
make the case that China still does not fit the criteria for SDR
inclusion."
Inclusion into a basket currently comprising the US dollar,
sterling, the Japanese yen, and the euro, would bring legitimacy
to the renminbi, which has long been perceived as being
manipulated by Chinese authorities. The SDR is a virtual
currency that reflects the value of IMF reserves. It represents
the rate at which the IMF makes loans to distressed countries
and acts as a supplement to the existing reserves of member
countries.
If the renminbi joins the basket, it would be the first
emerging market currency to do so and would raise China's
influence at the IMF in the process.
Reserve
Missing out on the five-yearly SDR review would be a painful
blow to the Chinese government, which has made a host of
concessions to global demands for a loosened grip on its
currency with the stated goal of establishing it as a global
reserve currency.
The renminbi was considered for inclusion in the exclusive
basket in 2010, the last time the IMF ran a formal review of the
programme.
"My concern is that this distracts them from following
through on capital account inter-nationalisation measures."
The IMF announced a comprehensive review of the yuan in
April and dispatched a team to China in June to have technical
discussions with the government. It is expected to conclude by
year's end.
China has agreed to limit interventions in the foreign
exchange markets only to periods of extreme volatility, and to
allow visibility into interventions close to real-time -
concessions that US Treasury Secretary Jack Lew lauded on
Wednesday during a panel discussion at the Brookings Institute.
"I don't think it's the moment to declare victory but
through 10 years of dialogue with China on this subject, over
the last few years we've seen substantial change," said Lew.
"They were on a path to making [the required] reforms as
recently as two weeks ago."
PROMISES
But with the government continuing to implement a raft of
unprecedented measures such as halting trading on more than half
of Chinese stocks, implementing billions of dollars of stimulus,
cutting rates to a record low, and ordering state-run funds to
buy stocks, analysts wonder whether it will follow through on
promises to minimise currency intervention.
The government will also have to overcome the
destabilisation brought on by the equity rout and implement more
liberalisation reforms quickly if it is going to be accepted by
the time the IMF conducts its formal SDR review this autumn.
"My concern is that this distracts them from following
through on capital account internationalisation measures," said
Mirza Baig, head of Asia currency strategy at BNP Paribas.
Among other remaining questions, the IMF has expressed a
desire to ensure the renminbi's convertibility and there are
questions around whether to use the onshore or offshore
renminbi, each of which have prospective pitfalls. The offshore
renminbi is "freely usable", or convertible, but does not have a
developed reference interest rate - the CNH Hibor fixing was
only launched in 2013.
The onshore renminbi has a well-established reference
rate-setting mechanism - Shibor - but carries questions of
convertibility. Analysts say some combination of the two may be
the solution.
A version of this article appears in the July 11 edition of
IFR Magazine, a Thomson Reuters publication
(Reporting by Mike Kentz; Editing by Helen Bartholomew and
Matthew Davies)