BEIJING Feb 20 China should use its own
currency to pay for oil imports from the Middle East, Central
Asia and Russia to boost the yuan's global role and challenge
the dollar's dominance, a top Chinese commercial bank executive
said in comments published on Monday.
"If the yuan can be recognised by these oil producing
countries and become one of the major oil pricing and settlement
currencies along with rouble and others, it can greatly enhance
the yuan's status," Cao Tong, senior vice president at CITIC
Bank , said in comments published in
Financial News, a newspaper run by China's central bank.
"It will be the second battleground for the yuan to go
global," Cao said, noting that trade within Southeast Asia is
the first.
Cao's view, while not necessarily representing Beijing's
official stance, is indicative of China's desire to unseat the
greenback as the pre-eminent currency in the global monetary
system.
China has boosted the use of the yuan by launching
international trade settlement schemes, creating a
yuan-denominated bond market in Hong Kong and allowing Hong Kong
banks to take yuan deposits.
But on the other hand, Beijing has been very cautious in
making the yuan a fully convertible currency, largely keeping
its domestic markets closed to overseas investors, except
through tightly controlled quota schemes.
China has inked bilateral currency swap deals with United
Arab Emirates, Kazakstan and Uzbekistan, giving these countries
a credit line to obtain yuan from China.
These moves are widely seen as part of Beijing's efforts to
secure a stable supply of energy. China and Russia also allow
trading of yuan and rouble in domestic foreign exchange markets,
but that is a just a small part of the potential market.
According to China's central bank, the onshore trading
turnover between the yuan and rouble in China were only 200
million yuan ($31.75 million)in the whole year of 2011, a tiny
figure compared to the 35.5 trillion yuan worth yuan/dollar
turnover.
($1 = 6.2991 Chinese yuan)
