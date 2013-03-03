By Nick Edwards
| BEIJING, March 4
BEIJING, March 4 China is set to use swelling
offshore holdings of its tightly-managed currency worth around 1
trillion yuan ($160 billion) to justify a landmark shift in
tactics to relax capital controls.
The shift means the People's Bank of China (PBOC) will
abandon a time-table approach to liberalising capital controls,
favouring instead a series of reforms tied to soaring foreign
demand for yuan to give more freedom to invest offshore currency
deposits on the mainland.
Sources with knowledge of the latest PBOC thinking say the
bank believes the strategy shift would shield the economy from
the risk of a 1997/98-style Asian currency crisis that could be
triggered in the wake of liberalisation.
"Responding to foreign demand for renminbi products would be
the best way of maintaining momentum for capital market and
capital account reforms," a former top official in the PBOC's
international division told Reuters, on condition of anonymity.
"The bank is very worried about opening up the capital
account because when it does, it knows that anything could
happen," the former official said.
"But if you give investors a market-based reason to hold
renminbi (yuan) they will."
Investors expect China to make its currency basically
convertible by 2015, or 2020 at the latest, and have anticipated
that monetary authorities would do so according to a series of
time-tabled steps. The new approach adds more uncertainty to the
route Beijing may take to full currency flexibility.
A more flexible approach to currency liberalisation widens
the range of possibilities for policy tweaks, such as raising
quotas for offshore yuan to be invested onshore, making changes
to asset allocation rules for such investments and widening
participation in domestic money markets.
"This would clearly be a way for technocrats to sell it to
the government," said Zhang Zhiwei, chief China economist at
Nomura in Hong Kong. "Allowing more foreign investors to come in
and introduce capital inflows to balance out capital outflows.
And it responds to market forces."
Foreign firms already hold about four times more Chinese
currency than they can invest in the country, based on
Reuters calculations of official data on cross-border trade
settled in yuan, which leapt 41.3 percent to 2.9 trillion yuan
in 2012.
But that belies the risk of sudden capital flight,
particularly if strict currency rules are rapidly lifted, which
worries the PBOC.
By the textbook definition of "hot money" - the change in
foreign reserves minus net exports and foreign direct investment
- China suffered a $214 billion outflow in 2012, twice as big as
that during the 2008 global financial crisis when funds flocked
to safe havens, according to one external adviser to China's
monetary authorities.
Last year was also the first year that China suffered a
capital account deficit since 1998, the height of Asia's crisis.
VOLATILITY STORM
These forces are at work even with strict currency controls
and the PBOC worries that a build-up of yuan stranded offshore
would further discourage foreigners from holding the Chinese
currency if a storm of volatility were to hit.
China's efforts to promote the yuan as a
settlement currency for cross-border trade in goods is part of
the solution, designed to make the yuan more desirable globally.
The inability of foreigners to freely invest currency on the
mainland that they accumulate offshore is becoming an obstacle
to Beijing's efforts to make the yuan a true dollar alternative.
"Improving international access to domestic capital markets
is key. Without this, there is no chance for the yuan to become
a true reserve currency," said a second former PBOC staffer, now
researching the yuan's role in the global financial system for a
think-tank linked to the central bank.
"The Chinese government takes this issue very seriously. I
think new measures will come after the NPC," the source added,
referring to the annual meeting of parliament, the National
People's Congress, which begins on March 5.
By the end of the congress, Xi Jinping and Li Keqiang will
likely have been confirmed, respectively, as president and
premier, as China inaugurates its next generation of leaders.
SUBTLE SHIFT UNDERWAY
With roughly 12 percent of all trade with China - the
world's largest trading nation - now settled in yuan, it is
already creating pressure in the global financial system.
"The trade share of China is rising so fast that this has
become an issue for central banks," a representative of one G20
central bank in Beijing said.
"Trying to become part of the yuan money market as a way to
off-load yuan accumulating offshore is likely," he added.
Most offshore yuan is held in Hong Kong, with sizeable
deposits stacking up in London and Singapore - global trading
hubs for foreign exchange and home to many major multinational
firms that are fast acquiring yuan through cross-border trade
and which want more freedom to actively deploy it.
Subtle shifts are already taking place that signal the
PBOC's emphasis on letting market demand increasingly determine
the pace at which it relaxes capital account rules.
Regulators have authorised a pilot programme for individual
firms, such as Shell China, to use surplus foreign
exchange for business needs, helping reduce trapped cash and
raising working capital efficiency.
Guo Shuqing, the head of the China Securities Regulatory
Commission said in late 2012 that the quota of offshore yuan
allowed to be invested in domestic capital markets would be
raised by 200 billion yuan, though he did not say exactly when.
China's state news agency, Xinhua, said separately that
rules on inward offshore yuan investments would be eased so
investors no long had to put 80 percent of funds into bonds.
The Bank of England said in February it would set up a
currency swap line with the PBOC to finance investment and trade
and use it to support financial stability in the face of a
sudden shortage of yuan liquidity in response to market demand.
South Korea's central bank has gone a step further, agreeing
in December to utilise its $59 billion swap agreement with the
PBOC to lend yuan and won to trading firms to settle invoices.
"This could not have happened just because the Bank of Korea
wanted to do it. This can only happen if there is very close
cooperation between China and Korea," said Gene Kim, regional
head of global markets, North Asia, at Standard Chartered.
"They are working together and it shows the willingness of
policymakers to move forward," he added.
An official with the Development Research Centre, the
think-tank that provides policy blueprints for the State
Council, China's cabinet, said ensuring smooth capital flows
into the country was at the forefront of policymaking.
"Capital flows and the willingness of investors to invest in
China is something that concerns the new leadership," said the
official, requesting anonymity as he was not authorised to speak
to the media. "They know stable capital markets and stable
capital flows are essential to China's economic development."
(Editing by Kim Coghill)