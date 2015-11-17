SHANGHAI Nov 17 The International Monetary Fund
should create a digital version of its global reserve currency
that could be more widely used across the world's financial
markets and payment systems, a senior Chinese central bank
researcher said on Tuesday.
Yao Yudong, head of the People Bank of China's Research
Institute of Finance and Banking, said in a column in the
state-backed Shanghai Securities News that the eSDR - the
electronic version of the IMF's Special Drawing Rights (SDR) -
would help address flaws in the current global monetary system.
Additionally, the role of the SDR should be expanded, Yao
said, echoing suggestions made by central bank governor Zhou
Xiaochuan in 2009.
His proposals include establishing a settlement system
between SDR and other currencies, and promoting the use of SDR
in global trade, financial transactions, commodities pricing and
bookkeeping.
SDRs are backed by a basket of major currencies and commonly
used as the unit of denomination for financial arrangements
between the IMF and its members, which include development
financing and emergency loans to countries with liquidity
problems.
Yao says the SDR basket should also include currencies of
all major economies, whose GDPs should be taken into account in
setting the currencies' weightings.
The opinion column comes as China looks set to win approval
for the yuan to be included in the SDR currency
basket after years of lobbying, seen as a major diplomatic
victory for Beijing as it tries to increase its global clout.
However, Yao's comments highlight a potential source of
tension; while many IMF officials see SDR inclusion as driving
reforms in China, Beijing sees inclusion as a step toward
reforming the IMF, which some see as held hostage to the
interests of developed economies.
"China needs to study more closely profound issues in global
economic and financial fluctuations, and be more forward-looking
in terms of technological trends so as to have first-mover
advantage, and to some degree, become more proactive in setting
the rules of the global game."
Yao said that the current system did not reflect the rise of
emerging markets, and that the supply of an international
reserve currency should be detached from the economic policies
of any particular country.
"We think the issuance of, and continuous improvement in
eSDR can help establish a new cross-border payment and
settlement system using a super-sovereign currency, thus easing
flaws in the traditional monetary system," Yao said. The article
was co-written with Yang Tao, a researcher at the Chinese
Academy of Social Sciences.
Technologies such as blockchain - a decentralised public
ledger of electronic transactions that underpins digital payment
methods such as bitcoin - could be adapted to develop the eSDR.
The authors said that issuing eSDR could help ease a liquidity
gap that could open in 2017 when central banks in Japan and
Europe are expected to end quantitative easing.
The growing global use of bitcoin has stoked interest in the
development of digital currencies, even among banks and
governments.
