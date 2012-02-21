BEIJING Feb 21 China's central bank said on Tuesday that it had signed a three-year currency swap agreement worth 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) with Turkey's central bank

The deal will be effective for 3 years and the two countries could discuss extending its maturity after that, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website.

China has signed a series of bilateral currency agreements with foreign countries as part of efforts to promote the use of the yuan in cross-boarder trade and investment.

The agreement with Turkey follows a deal signed with Malaysia's central bank earlier this month to extend and increase the size of its swap arrangements to 180 billion yuan ($28.55 billion) from 80 billion yuan.