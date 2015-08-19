BEIJING Aug 19 China has resumed work on a set
of banking cyber security regulations it suspended earlier this
year, reviving a potential source of friction with the United
States just weeks before Xi Jinping makes his first trip to
Washington as China's president, people with knowledge of the
matter said.
At a meeting last week in Beijing, officials from the China
Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) told representatives from
several Western technology companies, including Microsoft
, IBM and Cisco Systems, they would
seek opinions over the next month on a new version of the bank
procurement rules, one of those present at the meeting said.
The previous regulations - containing provisions that
required Chinese banks to buy more domestic IT equipment and
Western tech vendors to disclose secret source code if they sell
to lenders - drew strong protests from foreign business lobbies,
the U.S. and European governments.
Chinese regulators suspended the plan in April, saying they
would weigh feedback from domestic banks. The suspension was
seen as a diplomatic victory for the Obama administration,
coming shortly after visits to Beijing by Treasury Secretary
Jack Lew and Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker.
While foreign tech companies were briefly optimistic that
the rules would be dropped indefinitely, their resumption now
underlines China's determination to follow through on what is
considered a top national security priority for Beijing - and a
persistent irritant in relations with Washington.
Xi, who visited California in 2013, will make his first
state visit next month to the White House, where cyber security
disputes, including the theft of U.S. government personnel data
by suspected Chinese hackers, are expected to be on the agenda.
The CBRC did not immediately respond to a fax requesting
comment.
SLUMP IN SALES
Executives at Western companies, which make hundreds of
millions of dollars a year selling everything from servers to
cloud computing software to China's big banks, welcomed the
opportunity to offer input, but remained skeptical that the
procurement rules, even if they were revised, would reverse a
recent slump in sales to China's state-owned banks.
Many fear that even if Beijing formally rolled back some of
the more onerous terms, banks would still unofficially be
discouraged from purchasing foreign equipment.
People familiar with the meeting said the CBRC provided few
details about how they will proceed with the regulations, but
there would be more thorough consultations than used for
drafting the earlier rules.
"Their attitude and approach were good, but there's not much
optimism," said the individual who attended the meeting. "What
matters is how the sales numbers look."
High-level executives at Chinese technology companies, which
could gain from a retreat of Western rivals in China, were made
aware last month that the banking sector rules will not be
dropped altogether, said a person from one of those companies.
"No one doubted they were going to come back," said another
of those familiar with last week's meeting. "We're all still
trying to wrap our heads around it."
China, fearing the reach of the U.S. National Security
Agency's cyber spying capabilities, has advanced several cyber
security measures in recent months. Respected
government-affiliated experts have defended these as reasonable
and fair, noting that intense political opposition from Capitol
Hill has essentially locked out Chinese manufacturers Huawei
and ZTE from selling telecom equipment in
the United States.
Still, the banking sector regulations have been criticized
by the United States and Europe as protectionist measures that
unfairly exclude foreign products and potentially violate
China's obligations as a member of the World Trade Organization.
CBRC officials appeared sensitive to the criticism, saying
at last week's meeting they had consulted China's Ministry of
Commerce and WTO experts to ensure that its proposals would meet
China's free-trade obligations, according to the person who
attended the meeting.
Spokespeople for Microsoft and IBM said they had no comment
on the matter at this time. A Cisco spokesman said the company
"does not comment publicly on specific customer meetings."
(Reporting by Gerry Shih, Michael Martina and Matthew Miller;
Editing by Ian Geoghegan)