TORONTO Nov 11 Chinese hackers are attacking
activists, journalists and human rights groups using many of the
same techniques they apply to steal state secrets and spy on
corporations, a Canadian technology research group said on
Tuesday.
The difference is that those groups lack resources to defend
themselves against sophisticated intrusions and face greater
risk from exposure, according to Citizen Lab, which researches
the use of political power in cyberspace.
Asked about hacking claims, the Chinese government said it
had not seen the report and denied knowledge or involvement in
any attacks. China is willing to work to "jointly safeguard
peace and security, openness and cooperation in cyberspace," a
foreign ministry spokeswoman said.
Malware attacks against ethnic minority groups in China
including Tibetans, Uighurs, and religious groups such as Falun
Gong date back to at least 2002, said the report by Citizen Lab,
based at the University of Toronto.
"There's no doubt about it. This is something that is, if
not carefully orchestrated by the government of China, is
certainly tolerated by them and they benefit from it," said
Citizen Lab director Ron Deibert.
In July, Canada accused China-based operatives of hacking
into a government computer network, an accusation China has
denied
The Citizen Lab report analyzed the computer networks of 10
civil society groups over four years; eight specific to China
and two global human rights groups.
It said there was evidence a Tibetan group was targeted and
a rights group compromised by hackers from Chinese People's
Liberation Army (PLA) Unit 61398. The military unit was first
identified by U.S. cyber security company Mandiant.
"They can build up capabilities against less well-defended
targets and work their way up to target well-defended large
companies," said Nart Villeneuve, a senior researcher at FireEye
Inc, which recently acquired Mandiant.
The report said tricking targets into opening infected
documents was more relevant to success than technical
sophistication. Attacks focused on specific targets, persisted
over a period of time, and were motivated by political
objectives, it said.
