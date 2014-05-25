May 25 China has told its state-owned
enterprises to sever links with American consulting firms just
days after the United States charged five Chinese military
officers with hacking U.S. companies, the Financial Times
reported on Sunday.
China's action, which targets companies like McKinsey &
Company and The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), stems from fears
the firms are providing trade secrets to the U.S. government,
the FT reported, citing unnamed sources close to senior Chinese
leaders.
Spokeswomen for McKinsey and Bain & Company did not return
calls seeking comment. Spokeswomen for BCG and Strategy&
(formerly Booz & Company) were not immediately able to comment.
The companies have large operations in China, the FT
reported. McKinsey, BCG and Strategy& have Chinese state
enterprises as clients, the newspaper said.
China warned this week it would retaliate if Washington
pressed ahead with allegations the Chinese officers hacked into
U.S. nuclear, metal and solar companies, including Alcoa Inc
, Allegheny Technologies Inc, United States Steel
Corp, Toshiba Corp unit Westinghouse Electric
Co., the U.S. subsidiaries of SolarWorld AG and a
steelworkers' union.
Officials in Washington have argued for years that cyber
espionage is a top national security concern.
The May 19 indictment was the first criminal hacking charge
the United States has filed against specific foreign officials.
It follows a steady increase in public criticism and private
confrontation, including at a summit last year between U.S.
President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
In the wake of the charges, Chinese media labeled the U.S.
government a "high-level hooligan," while officials in Beijing
accused Washington of "double standards" on issues of cyber
spying.
China also said it would investigate providers of IT
products and services to guard "national security" and "economic
and social development." It also banned new central government
computers from using Windows 8, Microsoft Corp's latest
operating system.
